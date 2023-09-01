Byrne Names DPW Chief

Taps former deputy county executive

Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne on Aug. 24 announced the selection of Thomas Feighery as commissioner of the Department of Public Works, a newly formed agency.

Feighery had been acting administrator of the Department of Highways & Facilities before it was reorganized. He also was formerly a deputy to Byrne’s predecessor, MaryEllen Odell. The appointment must be confirmed by the Legislature. 

For more than 30 years, Feighery supervised commercial, residential and tunnel construction in Manhattan with the Local 147 Sandhogs. He also is the former owner of the Fiddler’s Green Pub in Carmel.

