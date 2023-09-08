Award Winners in Cold Spring

Be a Friend, Love Letter recognized

Love Letter, which Alethea Hohenberger opened on Main Street in Cold Spring in June 2022, was recognized as the “best newcomer” in the U.S. and Canada at The Best of Intima Awards held in New York City on July 30. The awards are sponsored by a magazine that covers the lingerie and swimwear industry.

The Be a Friend Project, based in Cold Spring, was named the winner of the annual Spirit of Matthew Award by the Matthew Shepard Foundation, created by Judy and Dennis Shepard in memory of their 21-year-old gay son, who was beaten to death in 1998 in Laramie, Wyoming. According to Jennifer Young, executive director of Be a Friend, the award honors all the young people who have participated by writing encouraging letters to victims of bullying. It will be presented to Be a Friend next month in Denver.