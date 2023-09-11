Putnam to Collect Household Hazardous Waste

Event scheduled for Oct. 14 at Fahnestock
Putnam County will hold an event on Oct. 14 on Route 301 in Kent to collect household hazardous waste for disposal.
The collection will take place at the Canopus Beach parking lot in Fahnestock State Park, 1570 Route 301.
The drop-off is open only to Putnam County residents, and registration is required at putnamcountyny.com. Call 845-808-1390 x43125 for more information.
Accepted
Photo chemicals, non-latex driveway sealer, pool chemicals, creosote, waste fuels (kerosene, gasoline, oil mixtures, brake fluid, antifreeze, auto fluids), flammable liquids (lighter fluids), metal polish, drain/oven cleaners, rug/upholstery cleaners, wood preservatives, turpentine, stains and varnishes, paint thinners and strippers, wood preservatives, mothballs, rodent poisons, flea powders and collars, bug spray, nail polish remover, hair dye and hair sprays, pesticides (bactericides, herbicides, fungicides, insecticides), chemical fertilizers, adhesives, resins, solvents, oil-based and latex paints, mercury-containing products, button cell batteries (from watches, hearing aids, non-rechargeable only), fluorescent light bulbs and tubes, hand sanitizer (methanol tainted)
Not accepted
Electronics, computers, VCRs (e-waste), used motor oil, plastic bags, tires, unlabeled/unidentified containers, household batteries (AAA, AA, C, D, 9V), rechargeable batteries, sealed lead acid batteries, car batteries, tool batteries, fire extinguishers, propane tanks, ammunition, explosives, fireworks, asbestos products, construction debris, furniture, toys or clothing, smoke detectors, medical waste, old medications, commercial business items, items in garbage and/or lawn bags