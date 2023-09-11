Putnam to Collect Household Hazardous Waste

Event scheduled for Oct. 14 at Fahnestock

Putnam County will hold an event on Oct. 14 on Route 301 in Kent to collect household hazardous waste for disposal.

The collection will take place at the Canopus Beach parking lot in Fahnestock State Park, 1570 Route 301.

The drop-off is open only to Putnam County residents, and registration is required at putnamcountyny.com. Call 845-808-1390 x43125 for more information.