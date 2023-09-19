Haldane Again Named Blue Ribbon School

High school recognized for graduation rate, test scores

For the second time, the U.S. Department of Education has named Haldane High School as a National Blue Ribbon School, one of only 54 public high schools across the country and two in New York state to receive the honor in 2023.

The awards were announced Sept. 15; Haldane High School also won in 2016. Haldane Elementary was named a Blue Ribbon School in 1988 and the Garrison School in 2010.

Haldane was named an “exemplary high-performing” school, meaning it has among the highest graduation rates in the state at 98 percent and its students are in the top 15 percent of state assessments in English and math. Schools are nominated by state Department of Educations.

Bronxville in Westchester County was the other New York high school to be recognized.