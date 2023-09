Beacon-based nonprofit hires watershed specialist

Clearwater, the Beacon-based environmental nonprofit, has named Jen Benson as its environmental action director.

Benson succeeds Manna Jo Greene, who retired in May.

Benson comes to Clearwater from the Hudson River Watershed Alliance, where she was the watershed program specialist. She also spent seven years at Riverkeeper. She has a master’s degree in environmental policy from Bard College and a bachelor’s degree in literature from SUNY Geneseo.