Can the Landscape Change Behavior?

Walking the Fjord Trail with its architect

There are many ways to describe the Breakneck Ridge train station, but “welcoming” isn’t one of them.

Jutting up from the cracked ground is a vast thicket of such invasive plants as tree of heaven and barberry, which not only don’t provide habitat or nutrition for native wildlife but are the preferred homes of spotted lanternflies and black-legged ticks, respectively. Cars roar by, choking the air with exhaust and noise. There’s no shelter from the elements. Concrete blocks and barriers are the only places to sit. And the station is hemmed in with a towering chain-link fence, blocking the view of Storm King, the mountain that led to the formation of Scenic Hudson in 1963 when citizens banded together to stop a power plant from being built into its north face.

“You’re in the birthplace of modern American environmentalism,” said Gena Wirth, gesturing to the mountain. “Let’s let people soak it in a little.”

Wirth is a principal at SCAPE Landscape Architecture, a New York City firm that’s earned a reputation as one of the most climate-conscious groups of designers in the country. Its projects include “living-breakwater” structures being built off the southern shore of Staten Island that are designed to protect vulnerable neighborhoods from increasing storm surges while providing vital habitat for marine life, and the newly redesigned 31-acre Tom Lee Park on the banks of the Mississippi in Memphis.

It’s also part of the ongoing design of the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail, a 7.5-mile linear park that will connect Beacon and Cold Spring along the river. When residents started kicking around the idea in 2006, it was envisioned as a simple walking path. But as Breakneck Ridge became one of the most popular — and riskiest — day hikes in the country, the vision expanded.

According to that vision, the trail will take on the problems of visitor management to keep the village of Cold Spring from being overwhelmed; reduce traffic on Route 9D; make coming to Breakneck less dangerous without making it less thrilling; account for sea-level rise expected from climate change; and restore land trodden by thousands of feet.

Which is a lot. But Wirth said she believes you can’t heal a landscape unless you also change people’s behavior.

“For too long, we’ve said ecology is about conservation, and not about people,” she said during a recent hike along part of the Fjord Trail’s projected route. “This isn’t about trying to create a landscape that looks pretty or looks like someone’s imagination of what happened here. It’s about trying to involve people in the long-term stewardship of the river. You can’t have a relationship with a landscape if you can’t access it or experience it.”

Why should people who live in Beacon or Philipstown, who likely don’t use the Breakneck Ridge train station, care about what it feels like to arrive here?

For starters, if more people come to Breakneck on the train instead of by car, it will mean less traffic, less parking, less pollution and fewer greenhouse-gas emissions. If there’s a free or low-cost shuttle bus, as is planned, Fjord Trail planners believe that will be further incentive to take Metro-North. And if the experience of being at the train station at Breakneck is inviting, instead of making people feel like the conductor has abandoned them, they’re more likely to take the train home from where they disembarked rather than from Cold Spring.

That’s the reasoning. Fjord Trail staff members positioned themselves over the summer on weekends to watch people get off the train. They found they do one of four things: Visit the portable toilets, look at a map, put on bug spray and sunscreen or rush to the trailhead to outpace the first three groups.

“A lot of this project is about trying to create space for things that are happening already,” said Wirth, standing in the wasteland of the train station with Amy Kacala, executive director of the Fjord Trail, which is a project of Scenic Hudson. Wirth pointed to where restrooms will be installed; where people will be able to linger; where the landscape will be raised to accommodate projected sea-level rise; and where berms will shield visitors from the rush and roar of the highway.

The most significant landmark in the first phase of the project is the Breakneck Connector, a bridge over the train tracks that’s scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2026 and will provide access for visitors with disabilities. The bridge will allow people who park in new lots to walk over the tracks to reach the trailhead, providing a parking option besides Route 9D, as well as a soaring view of Storm King.

Kacala said that most of the trail will have a lighter touch, and is being designed to feel invisible. She said a Fjord Trail board member compared it to the aisle of a cathedral: You don’t notice the aisle when you’re walking down it, because you’re too busy looking at everything around you.

Wirth added: “It needs to feel intuitive, and not like we’re just slapping things onto the landscape.”

The Fjord Trail team experimented with this approach on the Nimham Trail, which opened in 2021. It winds its way from Route 9D to the first summit of Breakneck, bypassing the vertical scramble. It allows hikers to turn around if they realize on the rock face that they’re in over their heads. And it allows people to see the view from the first summit without climbing the scramble. The stone staircases that wind up the rock face look more like features that formed over centuries of weathering and erosion than a planned design that was built in months.

Wirth said that, over time, as native species are restored and grow tall, shading the trail, and invasive species are weeded out, the designers hope that the area will look like it’s been that way all along. “In 10 to 15 years, people will get off the train at Breakneck for the first time, look around and say, ‘I don’t understand, what did they do?’ ” she said.

There’s a reason that so much of the area between the road and the river alongside the projected path of the trail is filled with invasive species, suffers from poor drainage, is prone to flooding and is rapidly eroding: It wasn’t there when the painters of the Hudson River School captured the Highlands in the 19th century.

“This is all fill,” Wirth said as we walked single file along Route 9D toward the trailhead, with cars whipping by inches away. “This is all created space.”

Giving the land back to the river isn’t a practical option, since it is now traversed by train tracks. Instead, the Fjord Trail plan is to transform the landscape from man-made to sustainable. The organization plans to plant 400 native trees and 2,000 woody shrubs on the 5.4 acres that make up the Breakneck Connector section, drawing from native species such as buttonbush (a tall shrub that thrives in wet soils and provides food for ducks) and Virginia sweetspire (the only domestic member of the itea genus of shrubs, and known to excel at erosion control).

Culverts will be built to act as wildlife crossings, but the trail already has a head start after working with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and state parks to remove some of the lower sections of chain-link fencing along the tracks to give amphibians and small mammals access to the river (although they’ll still have to make it across the tracks).

The plan also considers potential habitat, such as what will happen with projected sea-level rise over the next century. In some spots, the riprap that stabilizes the shoreline is eroding. Rather than replacing it, the project will install what Wirth refers to as “planted shelves.” Similar to SCAPE’s Living Breakwaters project, the new riprap will include shelves above the surface of the water that can become habitat for aquatic plants and animals as the river rises.

This summer, the Fjord Trail opened the Breakneck Overlook, which begins at the trailhead by the tunnel and ends at the beginning of the scramble. It’s a small section, but as Wirth and Kacala walked through it, they pointed out the ways in which the modifications are leading to changes in behavior.

Part of the work involved closing off “social trails,” the paths formed when visitors go off-trail. These social trails can be dangerous for wildlife — many disturbed the habitat of the eastern fence lizard, a rare and threatened species in New York — but also for hikers, because some had steep drop-offs.

The work involved examining why people go off-trail. In this case, that included uncertainty about the path of the actual trail; trying to pass groups of hikers to avoid a logjam at the scramble; and hoping to get a better view of Storm King and the river.

The new section has stone stairs that clearly define the path. A permanent shelter for trail stewards with a “green” roof of plants and a solar-powered plug station for emergency responders has been constructed at the beginning of the scramble. This is where stewards can show novices how challenging the climb is and suggest easier hikes nearby.

Across from the shelter is an overlook. It allows faster groups to pass slower ones but also gives visitors the views they were pursuing off-trail. Wirth pointed out the places where crews had started removing invasive species and where native species are returning. As she spoke, two small groups of hikers came to the overlook, took in the view and left without climbing the scramble.

“There’s a lot more breathing room and people now have a much better sense of what the Breakneck experience is like, and they can make their decisions,” Wirth said. The addition of trail stewards and the Nimham Trail has led to a reduction in emergency calls to Breakneck, she said, and it’s hoped that the overlook will continue that trend.

For now, if a large group of hikers with varying levels of ability comes to the trailhead, there will be options for those who feel uncomfortable climbing the rock face. As more sections of the trail are built, those options will increase, she said.

“Maybe people will say, ‘You guys go ahead and hike Breakneck, we’re going to walk to the Visitor Center,’” said Wirth, referring to the former Dutchess Manor that is being transformed into the Fjord Trail headquarters. “Or they will say, ‘We’re going to walk to Little Stony Point and Cold Spring and we’ll meet back here in three hours.’ Each of them will have had meaningful experiences that meet their skill level and their appetite for adventure.”

The Fjord Trail has faced criticism from many Philipstown residents — signs that question or oppose the trail adorn the yards of many homes — who fear that the trail will prove so popular that it will only make the weekend summer crowds worse. But Kacala believes the completed trail has the potential to rein in the problem by giving visitors options along a 7.5-mile span rather than simply hitting Breakneck and Cold Spring.

It also may change the behaviors of visitors for the better. “When people think about more visitors coming, they’re envisioning people doing the same things they’re doing, instead of what it will mean to have off-street parking or a shuttle to take people to Beacon,” she said.

“There are things that are going to enable better behaviors that aren’t an option today, and that’s going to take some of the pressure off. But it’s a complex project, and it’s hard to visualize. As we get more tangible examples open, and more of these behavior changes are observed, it’ll help people to feel better about this.”

Even after the trail is complete, some visitors will still scramble at top speed up Breakneck, take their pictures, grab lunch in Cold Spring and leave without a second thought. But Wirth hopes that the Fjord Trail will make it easier for visitors to forge a long-term relationship with the landscape by giving them space to pause and educate them about being better stewards of the places they visit.

“It’s not about the selfie,” she said. “It’s about visiting in the winter and watching the ice floes push up from the river, coming back in the spring and watching a caterpillar munch on a leaf, coming back in the summer to see a swallowtail butterfly.”