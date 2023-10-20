Pumpkin Season

By , Photographer |

The Beacon Sloop Club held its annual Pumpkin Festival on Sunday (Oct. 15) at Pete & Toshi Seeger Riverfront Park with solar-powered music stages, a solar-powered miniature merry-go-round and free sails on the Woody Guthrie. And pumpkins.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.