Daniel Campanile (right) renovated the Village Green as an Eagle Scout project before Nelsonville’s Nov. 11 ceremony.



At a ceremony on Nov. 11 at the Cold Spring Cemetery, a grave marker was dedicated for Carl Hansen, who served in the U.S. Army in Korea and died in 2012. His daughter, Lillian Moser, is at right.



Veterans and family members gathered at the war memorial at Main and Chestnut streets in Cold Spring on Nov. 11 for a Veterans Day ceremony.