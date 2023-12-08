Garrison Bus Referendum Passes

Authorizes all students to be picked up

A proposal to authorize the Garrison school district to transport all students by bus regardless of how far they live from the school, at an additional annual cost of $16,200, passed overwhelmingly on Tuesday (Dec. 5).

The vote was 173-15.

The measure formalizes a policy that allows children who live within 2 miles of the school to take the bus. The school has provided the service for years but never received approval from voters as required by law, explained Carl Albano, the interim superintendent.