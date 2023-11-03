Garrison School Sets Vote

Proposal will formalize bus pickups

The Garrison school board scheduled a public vote for Dec. 5 to formalize a policy that allows children who live within 2 miles of the school to take the bus.

The school has provided the service for years but never received approval from the voters as required by law, explained Carl Albano, the interim superintendent. He called it “a formality recommended by our attorney.”

Albano said the cost of providing transportation within a 2-mile radius is about $16,000 annually. He said the vote is not related to cuts made earlier this year to its bus service that the district says saved $120,000.