Holiday Events

SAT 9
Visit from Santa
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Santa will visit the back porch of the mansion to greet children and pose for photos. Free with grounds admission. Also SAT 16. Cost: $14 ($12 senior, $4 ages 4 to 18)
SAT 9
Holiday Gift Show & Sale
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St.
howlandculturalcenter.org
Find crafts, jewelry, ceramics and artwork by regional artisans at this annual sale. Also SUN 10, FRI 15, SAT 16, SUN 17. Through Dec. 22.
SAT 9
The Nutcracker
POUGHKEEPSIE
2 & 7:30 p.m. Bardavon
35 Market St. | bardavon.org
The New Paltz Ballet Theatre will perform the classic dance. Also SUN 10. Cost: $36 ($31 member, $30 children)
SAT 9
Season of Light
NEWBURGH
4 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College
845-913-7157
newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra’s program at Aquinas Hall will include Pachelbel’s Canon, choral music and a Hanukkah song, “Eight Days of Light.” Cost: $30 to $75 (students free)
SAT 9
Twilight Tours
GARRISON
4 – 6:20 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org
Experience the house and gardens lit by candlelight and decorated for 19th-century holidays, with live music, mulled cider, hot chocolate and cookies. Also FRI 15, SAT 16. Cost: $30 ($25 seniors, $18 children, member discount)
SAT 9
Holiday Sing and Fundraiser
BEACON
5 p.m. Beacon Sloop Club
2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconsloopclub.org
This community sing-a-long will include a potluck with appetizers and desserts. Donations welcome to benefit Common Ground Farm.
SAT 9
Bicycle Menorah Lighting
BEACON
5:30 p.m. Beacon Hebrew Alliance
331 Verplanck Ave.
beaconhebrewalliance.org
Join the community for a nightly candle lighting at the menorah made out of bicycles during the celebration of Hannukah. Continues each evening through THURS 14.
SAT 9
Christmas by Candlelight
COLD SPRING
8 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
Singer and songwriter Natalie Forteza will be accompanied by Akie Bermiss (piano), Anthony Candullo (bass) and Erik Perez (drums). Cost: $25
SAT 9
John Tesh
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
In “A Jazzy Swingin’ Christmas,” Tesh and his seven-piece band play hits from his holiday recordings. Cost: $45 to $75
SUN 10
Holiday Tours
BEACON
Noon & 1 & 2 p.m. Mount Gulian
145 Sterling St. | mountgulian.org
Tour the historic mansion, which has been decorated for the holidays. Also WED 13 to SUN 17. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $6 children)
SUN 10
Nutcracker, Short and Sweet
PEEKSKILL
3 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
This one-hour production features dancers from the Hudson Valley. Cost: $20
SUN 10
Christmas Concert
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Methodist Church
216 Main St. | highlandschapel.org
This Highlands Choral Society concert will include Saint-Saëns’ Christmas Oratorio. Donations welcome. Free
SUN 10
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
WEST POINT
4 p.m. Ike Hall | 655 Pitcher Road
845-938-4159 | ikehall.com
Circus artists will combine storytelling and choreography for this holiday performance. Cost: $48
SUN 10
Menorah Lighting
BEACON
4:30 p.m. Polhill Park
Main Street and South Avenue
Chabad of Beacon will host this Hannukah celebration.
MON 11
Menorah Lighting
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Depot Square
putnamchabad.org
The festivities, hosted by the Putnam Chabad, will include hot latkes and cider.
THURS 14
Hop + Shop
BEACON
hopandshopbeacon.com
The directory of participating stores, discounts, raffles and extended hours for this annual holiday event, established in 2017, will go online on SUN 10. Also FRI 15.
FRI 15
Winter Market
PHILIPSTOWN
2 – 6 p.m. Glynwood Center
362 Glynwood Road | 845-265-3338
glynwood.org
Find local artisans and goodies at the Farm Store.
SAT 16
It’s A Wonderful Life
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
A cast of nine actors and musicians will perform the classic story as a radio broadcast. Cost: $20
SAT 16
Winter Solstice
CORNWALL
3 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive
845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org
Celebrate the longest night of the year and the return of the light. Cost: $12 ($10 children, members $10/$8)
SAT 16
Jazz Nativity
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church
10 Academy St.
presbychurchcoldspring.org
Tom McCoy, Goldee Greene, Richard Chaney, Dale DeMarco, Lew Scott and Mike LaRocco will perform.
SUN 17
Holiday Tea and Music
GARRISON
1 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Mark Rust will perform multi-cultural holiday music while guests enjoy tea.
Cost: $65 ($55 children)