Holiday Events

SAT 9

Visit from Santa

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Santa will visit the back porch of the mansion to greet children and pose for photos. Free with grounds admission. Also SAT 16. Cost: $14 ($12 senior, $4 ages 4 to 18)





SAT 9

Holiday Gift Show & Sale

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St.

howlandculturalcenter.org

Find crafts, jewelry, ceramics and artwork by regional artisans at this annual sale. Also SUN 10, FRI 15, SAT 16, SUN 17. Through Dec. 22.

SAT 9

The Nutcracker

POUGHKEEPSIE

2 & 7:30 p.m. Bardavon

35 Market St. | bardavon.org

The New Paltz Ballet Theatre will perform the classic dance. Also SUN 10. Cost: $36 ($31 member, $30 children)





SAT 9

Season of Light

NEWBURGH

4 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College

845-913-7157

newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra’s program at Aquinas Hall will include Pachelbel’s Canon, choral music and a Hanukkah song, “Eight Days of Light.” Cost: $30 to $75 (students free)

SAT 9

Twilight Tours

GARRISON

4 – 6:20 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org

Experience the house and gardens lit by candlelight and decorated for 19th-century holidays, with live music, mulled cider, hot chocolate and cookies. Also FRI 15, SAT 16. Cost: $30 ($25 seniors, $18 children, member discount)

SAT 9

Holiday Sing and Fundraiser

BEACON

5 p.m. Beacon Sloop Club

2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconsloopclub.org

This community sing-a-long will include a potluck with appetizers and desserts. Donations welcome to benefit Common Ground Farm.

SAT 9

Bicycle Menorah Lighting

BEACON

5:30 p.m. Beacon Hebrew Alliance

331 Verplanck Ave.

beaconhebrewalliance.org

Join the community for a nightly candle lighting at the menorah made out of bicycles during the celebration of Hannukah. Continues each evening through THURS 14.

SAT 9

Christmas by Candlelight

COLD SPRING

8 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

Singer and songwriter Natalie Forteza will be accompanied by Akie Bermiss (piano), Anthony Candullo (bass) and Erik Perez (drums). Cost: $25

SAT 9

John Tesh

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

In “A Jazzy Swingin’ Christmas,” Tesh and his seven-piece band play hits from his holiday recordings. Cost: $45 to $75

SUN 10

Holiday Tours

BEACON

Noon & 1 & 2 p.m. Mount Gulian

145 Sterling St. | mountgulian.org

Tour the historic mansion, which has been decorated for the holidays. Also WED 13 to SUN 17. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $6 children)





SUN 10

Nutcracker, Short and Sweet

PEEKSKILL

3 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

This one-hour production features dancers from the Hudson Valley. Cost: $20

SUN 10

Christmas Concert

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Methodist Church

216 Main St. | highlandschapel.org

This Highlands Choral Society concert will include Saint-Saëns’ Christmas Oratorio. Donations welcome. Free

SUN 10

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

WEST POINT

4 p.m. Ike Hall | 655 Pitcher Road

845-938-4159 | ikehall.com

Circus artists will combine storytelling and choreography for this holiday performance. Cost: $48

SUN 10

Menorah Lighting

BEACON

4:30 p.m. Polhill Park

Main Street and South Avenue

Chabad of Beacon will host this Hannukah celebration.

MON 11

Menorah Lighting

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Depot Square

putnamchabad.org

The festivities, hosted by the Putnam Chabad, will include hot latkes and cider.

THURS 14

Hop + Shop

BEACON

hopandshopbeacon.com

The directory of participating stores, discounts, raffles and extended hours for this annual holiday event, established in 2017, will go online on SUN 10. Also FRI 15.



FRI 15

Winter Market

PHILIPSTOWN

2 – 6 p.m. Glynwood Center

362 Glynwood Road | 845-265-3338

glynwood.org

Find local artisans and goodies at the Farm Store.

SAT 16

It’s A Wonderful Life

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

A cast of nine actors and musicians will perform the classic story as a radio broadcast. Cost: $20





SAT 16

Winter Solstice

CORNWALL

3 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive

845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org

Celebrate the longest night of the year and the return of the light. Cost: $12 ($10 children, members $10/$8)

SAT 16

Jazz Nativity

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church

10 Academy St.

presbychurchcoldspring.org

Tom McCoy, Goldee Greene, Richard Chaney, Dale DeMarco, Lew Scott and Mike LaRocco will perform.

SUN 17

Holiday Tea and Music

GARRISON

1 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Mark Rust will perform multi-cultural holiday music while guests enjoy tea.

Cost: $65 ($55 children)