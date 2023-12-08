Lions Club Inducts Five

Also selling 2024 discount cards

The Cold Spring Lions Club recently inducted five members — Susan Freeman, Beth Horan, Lesley Robertson, Kristen Peparo and Josiah Peparo — and launched its 2024 discount-card campaign.

The cards, which offer discount at local businesses, are $20 each. They are available on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of Foodtown, from any Lions member or at Zara’s Cleaners on Route 9 in Philipstown.

Funds raised by the sale of cards are used to provide scholarships to high school seniors and to support organizations such as the Philipstown Little League, Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub, Philipstown Food Pantry, Putnam History Museum, Chapel Restoration, Putnam/Northern Westchester Women’s Resource Center, Guiding Eyes for the Blind and the Lions See vision-screening program.

The Lions also have a Leo Club, formed by Haldane High School students, that makes blankets for the Linus Project.