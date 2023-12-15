Around Town (Photos)

By |

carnival of the animals

carnival of the animals

MOVING ALONG —Rachel Evans of Garrison (violin), Gareth Guest of Cold Spring (clarinet), Eva Gerrard of Beacon (viola) and six other musicians performed Carnival of the Animals, by Camille Saint-Saëns, at the Chapel Restoration in Cold Spring on Dec. 9. The music accompanied scenes on a “crankie” theater, a box with a moving, illustrated scroll, a backlight and shadow puppets. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

rombout-choir

WINTER CONCERT — Students at Rombout Middle School in Beacon performed their annual show on Dec. 7 at the school. (Photo by Una Hoppe)

Oratorio de Noël

ORATORIO — The Highlands Choral Society (including Michael McKee, shown here) and Highlands Chamber Ensemble performed Oratorio de Noël, by Camille Saint-Saëns, at the Highlands Chapel in Cold Spring on Dec. 10. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.