Remembering Julia

Butterfield Library sponsors essay and poetry contest

As part of a series of programs honoring the 200th anniversary of the birth of Julia Butterfield, whose bequest funded the Cold Spring library built in 1925 that bears her name, the staff decided to hold a poetry and essay contest for students.

Rena Corey, an author and historian who is on the bicentennial planning committee, came up with the idea of a writing contest. Katherine Latella, the head of children’s services, and Director Johanna Reinhardt decided on an essay contest for older students and a poetry contest for younger ones.

Latella, a former middle school English teacher, suggested using a painting as a prompt for the poem: specifically, an 1863 Thomas Rossiter canvas, “A Pic-Nic on the Hudson,” that hangs in the library and shows prominent citizens of the time posing on Constitution Island.

The younger students were asked to imagine they had attended and what they would have talked about, seen and eaten. Older students were asked: “Imagine you were Julia and you were presented with a world problem today. How do you think she would handle it? Consider her character, values and accomplishments.”

The judges were Corey; Latella; Reinhardt; Kimberly Sabatini, a writer who lives in Garrison; Cassie Ward, director of the Putnam History Museum; and me.

The middle/high school winner was sixth grader Ysabella Jung (Haldane) and the elementary winner was fifth grader Jesse Pirraglia of the Garrison School. Each received $100. Second place among the elementary students went to Pippa Daisley and third place to Zephyr Wayland, both fifth graders at Haldane; each received a library swag bag.

All of the writers were honored at a reception at the library on Dec. 8 in which the winners read their work, without coaxing. Maybe it was the lure of hot cocoa and treats served afterward.

The proceedings concluded with historic songs sung by young carolers who then made their way down Main Street to perform at Cold Spring Aglow.