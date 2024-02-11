The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Hudson Valley that will begin Monday night (Feb. 12) and continue through Tuesday afternoon in Putnam and Tuesday evening in Dutchess.

The agency said the weather could include five to nine inches of snow and wind gusts up to 35 mph. At times snowfall could reach one inch per hour. Travel will be difficult, including during the morning and evening commutes.

For resources, see our Storm Updates page.