PARK CLEANUP — Members of Protect the Highlands picked up trash on Feb. 11 at Dockside Park. The Village of Cold Spring supplied the bags. (Photo provided)

LETTERS OF SUPPORT — The Ascend Center in Cold Spring hosted a workshop on Feb. 7 for the nonprofit Be a Friend in which volunteers wrote encouraging notes to two children, Hope, 12, and Zachary, 10, who are being bullied. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

SUPER BOWL MOMENT — Lisa Sabin of Cold Spring enjoyed three seconds of global fame on Feb. 11 when she appeared in a Super Bowl ad for CBS Sports. The actor played a (singing) office worker taking a 90-minute lunch break to watch professional soccer on her computer. She later appears with her co-workers gathered around her desk.







DANCE CIRCUS — Cirque Zuma Zuma, founded in 2005 by a Kenyan acrobat and circus performer, John Jacob, made a stop at the Paramount Hudson Valley in Peekskill on Feb. 10 for an evening of dancing, acrobatics, tumbling, limbo and song. (Photos by Ross Corsair)