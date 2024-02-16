Some residents wanted statement on Gaza conflict

The Beacon City Council will not draft a resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza. The decision, reached Tuesday (Feb. 13) during an emotional workshop meeting, angered many of the people who had filled every seat in the City Hall courtroom.

The council was inundated a week ago with comments from residents seeking a resolution similar to one adopted by the Newburgh City Council last month. On Tuesday, Paloma Wake, an at-large representative who has said she is in favor of a resolution, made the case to her colleagues.

Wake said that “upward of $200,000” in taxpayer funds from Beacon “have been going to fund this conflict” — a reference to a calculation by the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights of the local contribution in federal taxes to $3.8 billion in military aid to Israel — and called Beacon “a powerful voting bloc” for the federal elected officials who would receive the resolution. “We have stood for human rights and diversity and in solidarity with our many interconnected communities here,” she said, referring to a 2017 resolution in which the council declared Beacon a “safe and welcoming” place. “I see this as a continuation of that.”

Mayor Lee Kyriacou said that while he abhorred Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel and the escalating violence that has come in response, he took issue with the reference to the “safe and welcoming” resolution, which he drafted. He said it states only that “no city employee would assist federal officials” in detaining immigrants without documentation, “absent a court order. That’s an absolute, direct connection to what we do” in Beacon.

“I don’t see [a connection] here,” he said. “I don’t think we’re making all of our residents safe this way. I don’t think we’re making all of our residents welcome in this way.”

Dan Aymar-Blair, who represents Ward 4, said the council would need foreign policy advisers to write a resolution about an international conflict. He conceded that he is horrified by footage of the violence shared on social media, but said “it doesn’t go anywhere; it doesn’t have any direct impact” for the City Council to weigh in.

“This is a conversation that is and should be happening in hundreds of thousands of rooms around the world, but this is the only room where we can talk about the business of the City of Beacon,” he said. “It’s hard to say that you care about something but that you’re not going to do something about it. I just think it’s the wrong thing.”

Other council members expressed similar sentiments. Amber Grant spoke about the need for dialogue among community members but added: “I don’t think that this room is necessarily the place where that happens.” Aymar-Blair said he has been in touch with Brent Spodek, the rabbi at the Beacon Hebrew Alliance, to discuss ideas.

Wake pushed back. “We have a role and responsibility to primarily tend to the day-to-day operations of the city but also to tend to the people of the city,” she said. “I don’t think that there is a clear line between our discussions of parking minimums and our discussions of our shared humanity in the city.”

As Kyriacou spoke, angry audience members began to leave. “You’re all cowards; spineless cowards,” one woman shouted. Another man called out: “Represent us!”

Jeff Domanski, the Ward 2 member, asked if the council could take a break before moving to the next agenda item. After several minutes, Kyriacou gave the other council members the option of ending the meeting or discussing the remaining items.

“My perspective is to carry on with the business of the city that we are here to do, regardless of our emotions,” Grant said. “I agree with Amber,” said Wake.