BOYS’ BASKETBALL — Beacon claimed two victories this week to improve to 10-8 as the playoffs approach, defeating Burke Catholic at home, 58-50, on Feb. 9, and winning at Liberty on Monday (Feb. 12), 69-40.

Beacon was scheduled to honor its seniors — Derek Fortes, Jack Antalek and Jayden Quintana — on Thursday (Feb. 15) before its game against Chester. The team will host Cornwall on Monday (Feb. 19) in the last game of the regular season before the Section IX, Class B tournament. The seeds and matchups will be determined on Thursday (Feb. 22) with the first games on Feb. 24.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — Beacon wrapped up its second straight league title with two easy wins, defeating Port Jervis, 63-11, on the road on Feb. 8 (Rayana Taylor led the scoring with 15 points) and beating Liberty on Wednesday (Feb. 14), at home, 65-15.

The Bulldogs honored their seniors — Shy’anne Kush, Shadaya Fryar, Kiarra Rodriguez and Devyn Kelly — before the Liberty game, and junior Reilly Landisi had 13 points to become the 10th female player at Beacon High School to score 1,000 in her career.

The Bulldogs finished 16-3. The seedings and matchups for the Section IX, Class B tournament will be determined on Thursday (Feb. 22), with the first games on Feb. 24.

WINTER TRACK — At the Section IX, Class A championships on Feb. 10 at West Point, Damani DeLoatch won the triple jump with a total of 46-6.75, the second-highest recorded this season in the state.

DeLoatch also placed fourth in the long jump at 21-0. The other top finisher for the Bulldogs, Henry Reinke, was second in the 600-meter run in 1:25.78. Both will compete on Saturday (Feb. 17) in the state qualifier at The Armory. For the girls, Stella Reinke was 15th in the 600-meter run at 1:52.88.

WRESTLING — Beacon saw two of its four wrestlers advance past the first round at the Section IX championships over the Feb. 10-11 weekend. Avery Davis, seeded No. 7 at 170 pounds, won his first match on points, 5-4, but was pinned in his second. Jude Betancourt, seeded No. 6 at 152 pounds, won his first match, 15-5, and his second on a pin, but was defeated, 18-2, in the semifinals.