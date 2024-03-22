54 YEARS OF SERVICE — Volunteer firefighter Pat Kelliher, who is retiring, was honored at the City Council meeting on Monday (March 18). He is shown with Mayor Lee Kyriacou and Chief Tom Lucchesi. (Beacon Professional Firefighters)

CATCHING A WOLF — In what has become an annual tradition, an orchestra led by Rachel Evans presented two performances of Peter and the Wolf at the Chapel Restoration on March 16. Shown are Lou Pappas on bass and Lauren Wallis Hall and Colin Wright operating the crankie. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

SLIME TIME — The Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison hosted a family science afternoon on Tuesday (March 19) in which children were invited to create edible slime. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

ORGAN RECITAL — Adam Cobb, an organist at Christ Church in Raleigh, North Carolina, performed a concert on March 17 at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Garrison, including works by Bach and Brahms and Irish-themed pieces for St. Patrick’s Day, such as Hans Andre Stamm’s Toccata Gaelica. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

FIRST SIGN OF SPRING — Elsa Hardman, Silvia Hardman and Sachi Starbuck enjoy ice cream cones on March 15 outside The Current office on Main Street in Cold Spring. (Photo by Michael Turton)