BACK TO BASICS — Marcella Broe of The Parcel Flower Co. in Philipstown led a workshop on March 30 on how to grow flowers from seeds. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

GOOD FRIDAY CONCERT — The Highlands Choral Society and the Highlands Chamber Orchestra performed Gabriel Fauré’s Requiem, written in 1900, at the United Methodist Church in Cold Spring on March 29. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

WARNER SISTERS — Elected officials and historians gathered March 22 in Foundry Dock Park in Cold Spring to mark Women’s History Month at the site of a marker — recently restored by inmates at the Putnam County jail — celebrating the Warner sisters of Constitution Island. Susan Warner’s debut novel, The Wide, Wide World, sold over a million copies; Anna Warner is best known for her hymn, “Jesus Loves Me.” From left: Cassie Ward of the Putnam History Museum, Nelsonville Mayor Chris Winward, Putnam County Historian Jennifer Cassidy, Putnam County Legislator Nancy Montgomery, historian George Whipple, Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne, Philipstown Supervisor John Van Tassel and Cold Spring Mayor Kathleen Foley. (Photo by Zuzanna Slusarczyk)







SEARCH PARTY — Children in the Highlands had a few places to hunt for eggs over the Easter weekend, including at St. Philip’s Church in Garrison on March 31 (shown here) and at Tots Park in Cold Spring on March 30, where the Knights of Columbus hid 2,000 eggs, some with prizes. Participants were invited to bring a donation to the Philipstown Food Pantry. (Photos by Ross Corsair)