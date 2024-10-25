Replacing lawns with meadows is a great idea, and benefits wildlife. But in Pamela Doan’s column, Meadows for the Masses, Boscobel forgot to mention that its “eco-friendly” meadow was created last year using gallons of the controversial herbicide Roundup, which is banned in numerous countries because of its link to an increased risk of cancer, among other harms. ~Lucy Oakes, Beacon

Let’s discuss Roundup, and its main ingredient, glyphosate. Certainly, it’s a chemical that needs to be used carefully, or not at all.

There are a few methods to convert land to meadow and each has its drawbacks. When making a meadow, you must create a planting area with bare soil for seeds and plugs (immature plants). Ideally, you will have low weed pressure and no need for supplemental water or nutrients. The plants selected should be aligned with the natural conditions and able to grow without much human support.

Making an inventory of the plants at the site will tell you how much competition new plants will have for light, water and nutrients. If there are weeds, are they annuals or perennials? Are they pervasive and aggressive? What is growing adjacent to the planting area? This offers clues to what approach will yield the best results.

For smaller sites, I’ve removed the sod and weeded by hand. But that’s labor-intensive and no matter how careful you are, topsoil will be disturbed and lost. The first 6 to 8 inches have the most nutrients and fertility, so it’s better to keep it intact.

By one calculation, it takes about 100 years to form an inch of topsoil. Buying a load of dirt won’t replace what is lost. In addition, disturbing the soil brings weed seeds to the surface and activates a new crop to manage.

Killing the vegetation by smothering avoids soil disturbance. This can be done with a weather-resistant tarp staked in place to prevent sunlight and water from reaching the plants that cover the site. Depending on the plants, it could take an entire growing season and, for certain species, it could take two growing seasons.

Many people balk at smothering because it’s ugly and plastic tarps aren’t environmentally friendly.

In some climates, you can cover the soil with transparent plastic to raise its temperature and kill vegetation. In the Highlands, it doesn’t get hot enough for this to work. Raising the soil temperature also kills beneficial microbes and impacts its fertility.

Tilling is not commonly used for meadow preparation. It has all the consequences above to soil health and requires at least one growing season to manage the weeds that will sprout immediately.

So here we are, back at herbicides. The argument for Roundup is that when applied by professionals following strict protocols, it does the job with minimal risks. The Environmental Protection Agency allows its use and supports the manufacturer’s safety claims. Herbicides control vegetation quickly and systemically without residue that impacts the fertility of future plantings. The soil remains intact, and the site can be replanted after one season.

A landscape designer must make many careful calculations when changing land use. Hopefully, the results have a greater impact than the process.