Schools closed for the day

Putnam Valley schools closed on Tuesday (Oct. 29) while police searched for a suspect in a shooting in Somers. The Town Hall and Senior Center also closed.

The suspect, Fernando Jimenez, 40, was taken into custody at about 11 a.m., according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. He had been last known to be in the area of Peekskill Hollow Road, which police shut down along a 5-mile stretch.

The state police said a shooting occurred at 11:35 p.m. on Monday. A 10th-grade boy was killed and his mother and brother, an eighth-grader, were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Police located Jimenez after Patricia Schiller, a real-estate agent in Putnam Valley who is a retired New York City detective, came to check on her office and noticed the blinds were drawn and the air conditioner removed from the window, she told TV news reporters. Officers captured Jimenez with assistance from a police dog. The office is about 10 miles from the site of the shooting.

ABC News reported that Jimenez was dating the mother but is not the father of the boys.

Jimenez was arraigned in Town of Somers Court on murder and attempted murder charges and sent to the Westchester County Jail without bail. His next court appearance is Monday (Nov. 4).