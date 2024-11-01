George McKie

STILL GOING STRONG — Four years ago, we wished George McKie of Beacon a happy 99th birthday. On Oct. 26, he celebrated 103 at his home on Melio Bettina Place. The Georgia native moved to New York as a boy and served in France with the U.S. Army during World War II. A caregiver said that while his hearing could be better, McKie is in good health, uses minimal medications and is mobile with a walker. He is fond of TV news and police procedurals. (Photo provided)

Aubry Realty

NEW NAME — Daniel Aubry Realty at 192 Main St. in Beacon and its six agents have joined Coldwell Banker Realty as the firm’s first satellite in Dutchess County. Coldwell Banker has 6,900 sales associates at 70 locations in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. (Photo provided)

Repair Cafe

REPAIR CAFE — The City of Beacon hosted a repair cafe on Oct. 27 at the Recreation Center. Residents are encouraged to bring items such as electronics, textiles, furniture, lamps, jewelry and bicycles to be fixed and kept out of landfills. (Photo by Jeff Simms)

