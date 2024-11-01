Lower taxes for residents, raises for some officials



The Putnam County Legislature approved a $205 million budget on Tuesday (Oct. 29) that lowers the property tax rate and boosts salaries for county officials while denying one for the county executive.

Putnam’s budget keeps the overall revenue from property taxes at the same level, includes the lowest tax rate in 18 years and funds 2.75 percent cost-of-living raises for legislators, Sheriff Kevin McConville, coroners, managers and other staff.

Spending will rise by $10 million over 2024 and revenues include $79 million in sales taxes, $14 million in reserve funds and $46.2 million from property taxes, the same as this year’s budget. Properties will be taxed $2.70 per $1,000 of assessed value, or 15 cents lower than this year.

A combination of “outliers, unfunded mandates and cost increases beyond our control” helped drive spending over $200 million for the first time, County Executive Kevin Byrne said when he presented the plan to legislators on Oct. 3 at the Historic County Courthouse in Carmel.

“Regardless of party or political control, the fact of the matter is the cost of services, materials and labor goes up — not down,” he said. “The real challenge in government is for leadership in the public sector to manage these increases responsibly and demonstrate it can do more to control the growth of spending, so it doesn’t unnecessarily squeeze the taxpayer.”

The county will spend $1.8 million more on health insurance premiums in 2025 and $1.5 million for pre-K and early intervention programs. It also faces $1.4 million in increased costs for raises negotiated for employees represented by the Sheriff’s Department Police Benevolent Association and the Putnam Management Association.

In addition to those raises, the Legislature amended the budget to move money Byrne would have set aside for contingencies as 2.75 percent cost-of-living raises for McConville, legislators and other department heads.

Moving the money to wages means McConville’s salary will increase by $4,700 to $175,061 and legislators will earn $1,252 more, to $46,770.

Legislators also moved from contingency to salary raises for the three coroners ($706 annual increase to $26,394), the clerk ($4,080, to $152,391), the auditor ($3,600, to $133,888) and deputy department heads.

While legislators also voted in committee to move from a continency account to Byrne’s salary for next year a 2.75 percent cost-of-living raise of $4,800, boosting his pay to $180,863, they rejected moving the money during the full meeting on Tuesday.

“We’ve made Putnam County healthier by providing money for the nurses in the Health Department,” said Paul Jonke, chair of the Legislature. “And we’ve made Putnam County safer by giving the sheriff additional personnel to help with investigations.”