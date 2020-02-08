Governor Proposes Bridge Changes

mm By |

The Bear Mountain Bridge (Photo by Larry Fitzpatrick)

Says Hudson Valley authority should merge with state agency

Gov. Andrew Cuomo last month proposed that the New York Bridge Authority, which owns six Hudson Valley bridges, including Bear Mountain, Newburgh-Beacon and Walkway Over the Hudson, should be absorbed by the New York State Thruway Authority.

The New York Bridge Authority maintains the five vehicular bridges with $60 million in annual proceeds from tolls. Cuomo says a consolidation would reduce costs. If the proposal went through, the Thruway Authority board would add an eighth member to represent the Hudson Valley.

The five-member Bridge Authority board in December approved gradually raising the $1.25 EZPass and $1.50 cash toll on its bridges over the next three years until they reach $1.65 and $2.15. A public hearing is scheduled for March 9 at the Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel.

Jonathan Jacobson, whose district in the state Assembly includes Beacon, said in a statement that he opposed any merger, calling the Thruway Authority “notoriously troubled” while the Bridge Authority is “highly regarded for its efficiencies.”

Related Stories

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.