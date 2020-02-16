Whom Does the Highlands Support?

Contributions to federal candidates in 2019

In August we shared a chart showing how much each federal candidate for elected office had received from local donors in the first six months of 2019, as compiled by the Federal Election Commission (fec.gov). The chart below updates those figures for all of 2019.

Our chart includes candidates and political action committees (PACs) that received at least $75 in donations from Highlands residents. The number of donors is in parentheses following each total. Money given to PACs that support specific candidates is included in the total for that candidate.

Individuals may give up to $2,800 per federal candidate per election (primary and general), as well as annual contributions of up to $5,000 to PACs, $10,000 to state party committees and $35,500 to national party committees. (So-called “Super PACs” can accept unlimited money.)

Campaign Contributions

The National Institute on Money in Politics (followthemoney.org) tracks which groups and individuals give to candidates for state and federal offices. The top donors for elected officials and candidates in the Highlands are listed below.

Sue Serino, NYS Senate, Highlands (3 elections)

01. NYS Senate Republican Campaign Committee $213,000

02. American Federation of State County & Municipal Employees $31,300

03. Cathy Young Campaign Committee (NY Senate 57) $21,000

04. Civil Service Employees Association $17,580

05. Real Estate Board of New York $16,250

06. Rent Stabilization Association of New York $13,900

07. Peckham Industries (construction, White Plains) $13,500

08. Friends of Betty Little (NY Senate 45) $12,800

09. Citizens to Elect John Bonacic (NY Senate 42) $12,500

10. Housing New York (landlords) $12,500

11. NYS Association of Realtors $12,150

12. Healthcare Association of NYS $11,250

13. Time Warner Cable $11,000

14. Hotel & Motel Trades Council NY $11,000

15. Hotel Restaurant Club Employees & Bartenders $11,000

16. Daniel Loeb (billionaire hedge-fund founder) $11,000

Karen Smythe, NYS Senate, Highlands (1 election)

01. NYS Democratic Senate Campaign Committee $193,172

02. Karen Smythe $183,581

03. NYS Democratic Party $26,000

04. Mason Tenders District Council of Greater NY $22,000

05. New York State United Teachers $11,000

06. Communications Workers New Jersey $11,000

07. Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee $11,000

08. Andrew M. Cuomo Campaign Committee $11,000

09. Michael Dupree (Hyde Park) $11,000

10. Michael Fleischer (Hyde Park) $11,000

11. Dutchess Democratic Women’s Caucus $11,000

12. Elizabeth Gilmore (Ancramdale) $11,000

Jonathan Jacobson, NYS Assembly, Beacon (1 election)

01. Jonathan Jacobson $94,442

2. 1199SEIU United Health Care Workers $4,400

3. New York State Laborers $3,400

4. Mason Tenders District Council of Greater NY $3,200

5. Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 373 $1,500

6. International Association of Bridge Structural Ornamental & Reinforcing Iron Workers $1,000

7. Electrical Workers Local 363 $1,000

8. International Union of Painters & Allied Trades $1,000

9. Orange County Democratic Committee $625

Sandy Galef, NYS Assembly, Philipstown (11 elections)

01. 1199SEIU United Health Care Workers $10,500

2. Steven and Sandy Galef $8,784

3. NYS Association of Realtors $7,953

4. Marie Carpentier (Ossining) $6,200

5. Manhattan Beer Distributors $6,000

6. Eleanor Roosevelt Legacy Committee $5,500

7. Medical Society of the State of New York $5,150

8. David Swope (Ossining) $5,000

9. John P. Curran (health care investor, Ossining) $4,250

10. NYS United Teachers $3,500

11. PMHC Realty Corp. (Sleepy Hollow) $3,500

Sean Patrick Maloney U.S. House (7 elections)

01. Sean Patrick Maloney Campaign Committee $2,446,744

02. Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee $102,418

03. Jon L. Stryker (NYC/Garrison, philanthropist) $97,600

04. Peter B. Lewis (Progressive Insurance, philanthropist) $60,200

05. Ameripac/The Fund for a Greater America $55,000

06. Tim E. Gill (software developer, philanthropist) $52,500

07. JOE Pac (Jobs Opportunities & Education) $51,770

08. Jonathan Lewis (venture capitalist, son of Peter) $50,000

09. David Bohnett (tech entrepreneur, philanthropist) $50,000

10. Adam J. Lewis (environmentalist, son of Peter) $50,000

11. New Democrat Coalition $48,000

12. Suzanne Halloran (Armonk) $47,500

According to Opensecrets.org, which also tracks campaign finance, large individual contributions made up 56 percent of Maloney’s contributions, PACs accounted for 31 percent and donations of $200 or less were 10 percent.