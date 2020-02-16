Whom Does the Highlands Support?

Contributions to federal candidates in 2019
In August we shared a chart showing how much each federal candidate for elected office had received from local donors in the first six months of 2019, as compiled by the Federal Election Commission (fec.gov). The chart below updates those figures for all of 2019.
Our chart includes candidates and political action committees (PACs) that received at least $75 in donations from Highlands residents. The number of donors is in parentheses following each total. Money given to PACs that support specific candidates is included in the total for that candidate.
Individuals may give up to $2,800 per federal candidate per election (primary and general), as well as annual contributions of up to $5,000 to PACs, $10,000 to state party committees and $35,500 to national party committees. (So-called “Super PACs” can accept unlimited money.)
Campaign Contributions
The National Institute on Money in Politics (followthemoney.org) tracks which groups and individuals give to candidates for state and federal offices. The top donors for elected officials and candidates in the Highlands are listed below.
Sue Serino, NYS Senate, Highlands (3 elections)
01. NYS Senate Republican Campaign Committee $213,000
02. American Federation of State County & Municipal Employees $31,300
03. Cathy Young Campaign Committee (NY Senate 57) $21,000
04. Civil Service Employees Association $17,580
05. Real Estate Board of New York $16,250
06. Rent Stabilization Association of New York $13,900
07. Peckham Industries (construction, White Plains) $13,500
08. Friends of Betty Little (NY Senate 45) $12,800
09. Citizens to Elect John Bonacic (NY Senate 42) $12,500
10. Housing New York (landlords) $12,500
11. NYS Association of Realtors $12,150
12. Healthcare Association of NYS $11,250
13. Time Warner Cable $11,000
14. Hotel & Motel Trades Council NY $11,000
15. Hotel Restaurant Club Employees & Bartenders $11,000
16. Daniel Loeb (billionaire hedge-fund founder) $11,000
Karen Smythe, NYS Senate, Highlands (1 election)
01. NYS Democratic Senate Campaign Committee $193,172
02. Karen Smythe $183,581
03. NYS Democratic Party $26,000
04. Mason Tenders District Council of Greater NY $22,000
05. New York State United Teachers $11,000
06. Communications Workers New Jersey $11,000
07. Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee $11,000
08. Andrew M. Cuomo Campaign Committee $11,000
09. Michael Dupree (Hyde Park) $11,000
10. Michael Fleischer (Hyde Park) $11,000
11. Dutchess Democratic Women’s Caucus $11,000
12. Elizabeth Gilmore (Ancramdale) $11,000
Jonathan Jacobson, NYS Assembly, Beacon (1 election)
01. Jonathan Jacobson $94,442
2. 1199SEIU United Health Care Workers $4,400
3. New York State Laborers $3,400
4. Mason Tenders District Council of Greater NY $3,200
5. Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 373 $1,500
6. International Association of Bridge Structural Ornamental & Reinforcing Iron Workers $1,000
7. Electrical Workers Local 363 $1,000
8. International Union of Painters & Allied Trades $1,000
9. Orange County Democratic Committee $625
Sandy Galef, NYS Assembly, Philipstown (11 elections)
01. 1199SEIU United Health Care Workers $10,500
2. Steven and Sandy Galef $8,784
3. NYS Association of Realtors $7,953
4. Marie Carpentier (Ossining) $6,200
5. Manhattan Beer Distributors $6,000
6. Eleanor Roosevelt Legacy Committee $5,500
7. Medical Society of the State of New York $5,150
8. David Swope (Ossining) $5,000
9. John P. Curran (health care investor, Ossining) $4,250
10. NYS United Teachers $3,500
11. PMHC Realty Corp. (Sleepy Hollow) $3,500
Sean Patrick Maloney U.S. House (7 elections)
01. Sean Patrick Maloney Campaign Committee $2,446,744
02. Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee $102,418
03. Jon L. Stryker (NYC/Garrison, philanthropist) $97,600
04. Peter B. Lewis (Progressive Insurance, philanthropist) $60,200
05. Ameripac/The Fund for a Greater America $55,000
06. Tim E. Gill (software developer, philanthropist) $52,500
07. JOE Pac (Jobs Opportunities & Education) $51,770
08. Jonathan Lewis (venture capitalist, son of Peter) $50,000
09. David Bohnett (tech entrepreneur, philanthropist) $50,000
10. Adam J. Lewis (environmentalist, son of Peter) $50,000
11. New Democrat Coalition $48,000
12. Suzanne Halloran (Armonk) $47,500
According to Opensecrets.org, which also tracks campaign finance, large individual contributions made up 56 percent of Maloney’s contributions, PACs accounted for 31 percent and donations of $200 or less were 10 percent.