Hustis Case Delayed for Third Time

Rescheduled to April 8



The prosecution of Charles E. “Chuck” Hustis III, who was arrested by the FBI in Cold Spring on Dec. 16 and accused of soliciting a minor for sex, has been delayed a third time, until April 8.

According to documents filed in federal court on March 11, Benjamin Gold, who represents the former Cold Spring village trustee and mayoral candidate, is talking with federal prosecutors about “possible disposition of the case without trial.”

The judge released Hustis, 36, in December on $150,000 bond but placed him under home detention with a monitoring device.