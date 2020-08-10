Beacon Obituaries

George Bradley Jr. (1942-2020)

George Bradley Jr., 78, of Beacon, died Aug. 3 at Montefiore St. Luke’s-Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh.

George was born on March 3, 1942, in Aiken, South Carolina, the son of George and Louise (Mathis) Bradley. He served in the U.S. Army in 1963-64 during the Vietnam conflict.

George worked for many years as a bridge operator for New York City and spoke highly of his time at the Williamsburg Bridge, connecting New York City with Brooklyn, his family said. He lived in his later years at the Castle Point VA Hospital and loved visitors.

George is survived by his his siblings, Amanda Stallings, Mae Doris White and Norris Bradley.

His family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 10) at Libby Funeral Home in Beacon. He will be buried at a later date with military honors at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia, South Carolina.

Gary Medley Sr. (1939-2020)

Gary Andrew Medley Sr., 81, a lifelong Beacon resident, died Aug. 5 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

He was born Jan. 8, 1939, the son of Thomas and Mildred (Washington) Medley. Known to friends and family as “Sammy,” he graduated from Beacon High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving from 1956 to 1959 as an airplane engine mechanic, followed by two years in the reserves.

Upon completing military service, Gary was employed by the Barbrich Blanket Factory in Beacon. In 1971, he joined Chemical Rubber (later Chemprene) as a fabric coater. He retired in 2001.

Gary was a member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church and the Soul Clan Motorcycle Club, as well as multiple bowling leagues over 20 years. He also enjoyed softball, fishing, gardening, birdwatching, hiking, crafting, listening to jazz music and watching football, especially the Washington Redskins.

Gary is survived by his two children: Gary Medley (Carolyn) of Aurora, Colorado; Christopher Medley of Poughkeepsie; Jocelyn Medley of Poughkeepsie; and Andrea Medley (Vern) of Georgetown, South Carolina; and his siblings: Carol Ann Medley of Utica; Candace Carter (Thomas) of Marietta, Georgia; and Shawn Medley of Manhattan.

He is also survived by two stepchildren, Aaron Owens (Jacqueline) of Poughkeepsie and Nyree Callaway of Hemingway, South Carolina; and six grandchildren: Lauren, Matthew, Navonni, Bryan, Kayla and Vern.

Calling hours will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 12) at Libby Funeral Home in Beacon. A graveside funeral service with military honors will follow at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.

Richard Williams (1942-2020)

Richard Allen Williams, 78, of Beacon died Aug. 6 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

He was born on July 20, 1942, in Georgetown, South Carolina, the son of Johnny and Annie Mae (Washington) Williams. He was a bus driver and custodian for the Wappingers Central School District until his retirement.

Richard loved music, dance and food. He was a bit of a jokester, his family said, and enjoyed a good laugh.

He is survived by his former wife, Mary Ann Williams of New Hamburg, and his children: Richard Williams, Belinda Williams, Angela Williams-Buggs (Terry Buggs), Katherine Williams, Yvonne Williams, Richard Nelson and Matthew Nelson.

He is also survived by his grandchildren: Andre Brown, Natasha Brown, Asia Buggs, Erica Clayton, Terry Buggs (Josiah), Aliya Clayton and Anaya Clayton; a great-granddaughter, Maya Brown; and his siblings: Ruby Simmons, Johnnie Mae Blacknall, Cecil Williams, Benjamin Williams and Charles Williams.

Family and friends will gather from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 11) at Libby Funeral Home in Beacon. A service will be held at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.