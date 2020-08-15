Warehouse Proposed for Route 9

Neighbors express concern about truck traffic

The Philipstown Planning Board last month opened a public hearing on a proposal by CRS International, a fashion and apparel distributor, to create a 20,340-square-foot warehouse and office on 2.5 acres on Route 9 near Route 301.

The public hearing will continue on Thursday (Aug. 20), by Zoom.

Several neighbors raised concerns about traffic, especially large trucks making deliveries.

“The traffic is very, very rough” along Route 9 already, said Frank Anastasi. “Nobody does the speed limit” and large trucks whiz past at 60 or 70 miles an hour, he said. “The situation is horrible.”

“Everybody is trying to beat the traffic light” at the intersection, said another neighbor, Terry Thorpe.

Glenn Watson, of Badey & Watson Surveying & Engineering, who represents CRS, said the developers have “done everything we can” to eliminate threats from trucks entering or leaving the CRS site. He said CRS expects about six or seven trucks a day: one or two large tractor-trailers and four or five smaller box trucks.

A project traffic engineer, Veronica Prezioso, observed that Route 9 is intended for use by tractor-trailers and that more than 900 trucks use it daily.