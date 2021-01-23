Philipstown Obituaries

Kathy Hopper (1943-2021)

Kathleen A. Hopper, 77, died on Jan. 18 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, with her son by her side, due to complications of Alzheimer’s and COVID-19.

Kathy was born in Bay Ridge on Oct. 6, 1943, the daughter of James and Caroline (Johnson) Cone. She was raised in Cold Spring and graduated from Our Lady of Loretto grammar school and Haldane High School.

She worked during her career as a secretary at IBM in Poughkeepsie, an associate at JCPenney, office manager at Trane HVAC in Fishkill, owner and operator of the Main Street Cafe in Fishkill and a paralegal for attorney Dominique Manpel in Beacon.

On May 16, 1965, at Our Lady of Loretto, she married John Hopper. Kathy was a parishioner of St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist Church and, when her children were in St. Joachim School, she volunteered with the monthly hot lunch program and chaired the annual church bazaar. Kathy was a member and past president of the Troopers’ Wives Association.

She enjoyed Cape Cod vacations, Elvis Presley’s music, animals and — her family will never forget — Snickers and Pepsi.

Along with her husband, she is survived by her children, Jennifer Zamudio (Rod) of Beacon and John Hopper (Chrissy) of Pleasant Valley; her grandchildren, who knew her as “Grammy”: Tappy, Allison and Elizabeth “Lizzy” Hopper, and Trevor and Jordan Zamudio. Kathy is also survived by a brother, Dr. James Cone (Sally) of Ellenville.

There will not be visitation because of the pandemic. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Jan. 23 at St. Joachim Church, and a graveside memorial service will be held at a later date for friends and family. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist, 2 Oak St., Beacon, NY 12508 or to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org)­.

Anna Kantor (1942-2021)

Anna Theresa Kantor, 78, of Cold Spring and New York City, died Jan. 21.

She was born in the Bronx on Nov. 11, 1942. Before moving to Cold Spring six years ago, she and her husband, Paul Kantor, lived in Westchester County, where until 2003 Anna taught and counseled students in the elementary and middle schools in Mamaroneck. She volunteered in several communities teaching English to immigrant newcomers and tutored students in underserved, predominantly minority communities.

She served as Court-Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) in Westchester County, protecting the interests and welfare of children in the foster-care system. Anna was also a passionate and skillful gardener who loved the outdoors and revered the mysteries of nature, her family said. She volunteered in planning the landscape for her home community, Glassbury Court of Cold Spring.

She supported the work of churches to which she belonged as a member and a leader, her family said, and maintained a close association with the Dominican Sisters of Sparkill. She also was dedicated to St. John’s Episcopal Church in Larchmont. After moving to Cold Spring, she found a spiritual home at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Garrison.

Besides her husband of 46 years, she is survived by their daughter, Elizabeth Zappala (Jon-Erik), and her grandchildren, Olivia and Avery. She is also survived by her siblings Mary Morrison, Eileen Savage, Joan Stephenson, Stephen Desmond and their spouses, and a brother-in-law, Joe Dryer.

A service will be held on Wednesday (Jan. 27) at St. Philip’s, 1101 Route 9D. Due to pandemic restrictions, it will be by invitation. Memorial donations may be made to the Dominican Sisters of Sparkill, 175 Route 340, Sparkill, NY 10976.

