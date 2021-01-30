Feds Indict Beacon Man on Additional Charges

Accused of conspiracy in Jan. 6 riot at Capitol

A Beacon man who was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with participating in the storming of the Capitol building was indicted on Friday (Jan. 29) on additional charges, including conspiracy, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

William Pepe, 31, was indicted in federal court in Washington, D.C., on charges of conspiracy, civil disorder; unlawfully entering restricted buildings or grounds; and disorderly and disruptive conduct in restricted buildings or grounds. He had been earlier charged with a single count of unlawful entry of a restricted building after being photographed in the Capitol rotunda during the Jan. 6 riot.

Federal authorities said Pepe conspired to attack the Capitol with Dominic Pezzola, 43, of Rochester, who faces the same charges as Pepe plus counts of civil disorder, robbery, resisting officers, destruction of government property, and engaging in violence.

According to the Department of Justice, which has not posted the charging documents but described the indictments in a news release, Pezzola and Pepe belong to the Proud Boys, a white nationalist group whose members often wear the colors yellow and black. The government alleges that Pepe and Pezzola own tactical vests branded with the group’s logo and have attended its gatherings and protests. The group was founded in 2016 by Gavin McInnes, who lives in Larchmont, in Westchester County.

The Justice Department said Pepe and Pezzola “took actions to evade and render ineffective the protective equipment deployed by Capitol Police in active riot-control measures, including actions to remove temporary metal barricades erected by the Capitol Police for the purpose of controlling access to the Capitol Grounds, and the stealing and purloining of property belonging to Capitol Police.”

Pezzola can be seen in a video using a stolen police riot shield to smash a window, while Pepe is shown moving a barrier. Once inside, Pezzola fired up a “victory cigar.”

Pepe was a laborer in the mechanical department at the Metro-North train yard in Brewster and initially identified to the FBI by colleagues. He was suspended from his job without pay following his arrest.

According to a motion filed on Friday by prosecutors arguing that Pezzola should not be released from custody, Pezzola and Pepe were among the first marchers to reach barricades on the west side of the Capitol, where Pepe dragged at least one of them aside. Pezzola was one of the first people to reach the next police line, which was overwhelmed, the motion said.

Prosecutors said agents FBI seized from Pezzola’s residence in Rochester a computer thumb drive with instructions to make homemade firearms, poisons, and explosives.

Pepe was released from custody on Jan. 22 on the condition that he appear in federal court in D.C. by teleconference for a hearing on Monday (Feb. 8) and “stay out of Washington” except for legal proceedings. He also was ordered not to travel outside the continental U.S. or to possess firearms.

According to the George Washington University Program on Extremism, which is tracking charges against people who entered the Capitol, as of Friday, 164 people had been charged from 39 states and D.C. They include Jake Lang, 25, a Newburgh resident who was detained at his home on Jan. 16 and charged with assaulting officers, civil disorder and violent entry.

