The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

TUES 9

Shakespeare Festival Update

PHILIPSTOWN

6 p.m. Via Zoom

hvshakespeare.org

Putnam County Legislator Nancy Montgomery will join Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival officials for a presentation on the organization’s proposed new site. Email [email protected] by MON 8 to RSVP.

THURS 11

Adult Trivia Night

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Go solo or bring a team to win prizes in this Zoom event.

THURS 11

Finding a Job Online

GARRISON

8 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Learn how to research jobs, apply and handle a virtual interview in this webinar.

SAT 13

Washington’s Birthday

NEWBURGH

Washington’s Headquarters

facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters

View presentations about Revolutionary War history, and George and Martha, and enjoy live music. The schedule is online. Also SUN 14, MON 15.

STAGE & SCREEN

FRI 12

Adult Story Slam

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Love is the theme for this Zoom event led by Karen Kapoor. Register online.

FRI 12

Twisted Valentines Festival

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS

8 p.m. Axial Theatre

914-286-7680 | axialtheatre.org

Register to watch one-act plays and monologues via Zoom written in tribute to love and lovers. Also, SAT 13. Cost: $20

LITERARY

MON 8

Book Club

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Register online for this Zoom discussion of Just Us, by Claudia Rankine.

THURS 11

How to Love Yourself

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS

7 p.m. Support Connection

914-962-6402 or 800-532-4290

supportconnection.org

Mary Prenon will discuss her book, I’m Lazy and I Love to Eat, via Zoom. Register online. Cost: $15

TALKS

TUES 9

Social Justice and Health Equity

GARRISON

Noon. Hastings Center

thehastingscenter.org

Patrick Smith, a Duke University professor of theological ethics and bioethics, and Hastings Center President Mildred Solomon will discuss during a webinar how to move forward on social justice and health issues. Register online.

TUES 9

Cholesterol and Heart Health

COLD SPRING

12:15 p.m. NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley

914-734-3159 | nyp.org/hudsonvalley

This discussion via Zoom, part of the hospital’s Physician in the Kitchen series, will cover cholesterol and the best fats and oils to use for cooking.

FRI 12

Women and Heart Health

COLD SPRING

1 p.m.

NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley

914-734-3159 | nyp.org/hudsonvalley

Learn about nourishing and healthy recipes for your heart in this Zoom presentation.

FRI 12

Break Up With Your Gas Car

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Climate Smart Philipstown

csphilipstown.eventbrite.com

Women who own electric cars will discuss their experiences via Zoom. Register online.

SAT 13

Thomas Machin and His Chains

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Putnam History Museum

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Bevis Longstreth will discuss the real-life story behind his latest historical novel, Chains Across the River. Cost: $10 (free for members)

VISUAL ART

SAT 6

In Our Lifetime

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St.

howlandculturalcenter.org

Paintings, photographs and illustrated children’s books by 17 Black artists from the Hudson Valley will be on view to celebrate African American History Month. Through Feb. 28.





THURS 11

On Kawara

BEACON

Noon. Dia:Beacon

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Museum educators will discuss Kawara’s work and pieces on display via Zoom. Register at bit.ly/kawara-talk.

SAT 13

Emergence

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | 845-440-7584

baugallery.org

This annual juried show with works by artists from the region was curated by Samantha De Tillio.





ANIMALS & NATURE

SAT 6

Hudson River EagleFest

GARRISON

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D, Garrison

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Register for two-hour slots to view eagles from the grounds overlooking the Hudson River and Constitution Marsh as part of the annual event organized by the Teatown Lake Reservation. Staff from the Constitution Marsh Audubon Center and volunteers from the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will be on hand to assist. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $6 ages 5 to 18, free for children under 5)

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 6

Seeing Sounds

BEACON

4 p.m. Compass Arts | compassarts.org

Students in grades 1 to 5 will make art while listening to music and learning about the visual representation of sound. Cost: Sliding scale

THURS 11

Katie the Catsitter

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Split Rock Books | splitrockbks.com

Colleen AF Venable and Stephanie Yue will read from and discuss their book during this Zoom event for children ages 7 or older.

SAT 13

Story Walk and Crafts

COLD SPRING

Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Enjoy a Valentine’s Day-themed story in the garden around the library and take home a craft to make later. Also SUN 14.

SAT 13

Outdoor Survival Skills

PATTERSON

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

putnam.cce.cornell.edu

Children and teens ages 11 to 19 will learn mapping, orienteering, basic first aid and fire-building during this three-part, in-person class presented by the Cornell Cooperative Extension. Register by WED 10. Cost: $80 ($45 members)

SAT 13

Global Rhythms, Sounds and Songs

BEACON

4 p.m. Compass Arts

compassarts.org

Gwen Laster and Damon Banks, co-founders of Creative Strings Improvisers Ensemble, will lead this webinar for students in grades 6 to 12 with beats from around the world. Cost: Sliding scale

MUSIC

SAT 6

Attacca Quartet

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Vassar

music.vassar.edu/concerts/webcast

In this livestream from the Bardavon, the Grammy Award-winning group will perform Three Song Suite by Flying Lotus, String Quartet No. 3 by Chris Rogerson, and Three Essays by Caroline Shaw. After the concert, the group will talk about their work amid the pandemic.



SAT 6

Jeremy Schonfeld

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Schonfeld will perform Anthem: Songs of Life (and Death) in America in a livestream from the Howland. Cost: $15

WED 10

Carole King’s Tapestry

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

This anniversary tribute will feature performances created for the Bardavon by Dar Williams, Jill Sobule, Kate Pierson, Carly Simon and others. Watch at youtube.com/c/BardavonPresents/videos. Donations welcome.

CIVIC

MON 8

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

MON 8

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

TUES 9

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 10

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

THURS 11

Town Board

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com

HOW WE REPORT