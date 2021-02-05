The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
TUES 9
Shakespeare Festival Update
PHILIPSTOWN
6 p.m. Via Zoom
hvshakespeare.org
Putnam County Legislator Nancy Montgomery will join Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival officials for a presentation on the organization’s proposed new site. Email [email protected] by MON 8 to RSVP.
THURS 11
Adult Trivia Night
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Go solo or bring a team to win prizes in this Zoom event.
THURS 11
Finding a Job Online
GARRISON
8 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Learn how to research jobs, apply and handle a virtual interview in this webinar.
SAT 13
Washington’s Birthday
NEWBURGH
Washington’s Headquarters
facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters
View presentations about Revolutionary War history, and George and Martha, and enjoy live music. The schedule is online. Also SUN 14, MON 15.
STAGE & SCREEN
FRI 12
Adult Story Slam
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Love is the theme for this Zoom event led by Karen Kapoor. Register online.
FRI 12
Twisted Valentines Festival
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS
8 p.m. Axial Theatre
914-286-7680 | axialtheatre.org
Register to watch one-act plays and monologues via Zoom written in tribute to love and lovers. Also, SAT 13. Cost: $20
LITERARY
MON 8
Book Club
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Register online for this Zoom discussion of Just Us, by Claudia Rankine.
THURS 11
How to Love Yourself
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS
7 p.m. Support Connection
914-962-6402 or 800-532-4290
supportconnection.org
Mary Prenon will discuss her book, I’m Lazy and I Love to Eat, via Zoom. Register online. Cost: $15
TALKS
TUES 9
Social Justice and Health Equity
GARRISON
Noon. Hastings Center
thehastingscenter.org
Patrick Smith, a Duke University professor of theological ethics and bioethics, and Hastings Center President Mildred Solomon will discuss during a webinar how to move forward on social justice and health issues. Register online.
TUES 9
Cholesterol and Heart Health
COLD SPRING
12:15 p.m. NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley
914-734-3159 | nyp.org/hudsonvalley
This discussion via Zoom, part of the hospital’s Physician in the Kitchen series, will cover cholesterol and the best fats and oils to use for cooking.
FRI 12
Women and Heart Health
COLD SPRING
1 p.m.
NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley
914-734-3159 | nyp.org/hudsonvalley
Learn about nourishing and healthy recipes for your heart in this Zoom presentation.
FRI 12
Break Up With Your Gas Car
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Climate Smart Philipstown
csphilipstown.eventbrite.com
Women who own electric cars will discuss their experiences via Zoom. Register online.
SAT 13
Thomas Machin and His Chains
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Putnam History Museum
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Bevis Longstreth will discuss the real-life story behind his latest historical novel, Chains Across the River. Cost: $10 (free for members)
VISUAL ART
SAT 6
In Our Lifetime
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St.
howlandculturalcenter.org
Paintings, photographs and illustrated children’s books by 17 Black artists from the Hudson Valley will be on view to celebrate African American History Month. Through Feb. 28.
THURS 11
On Kawara
BEACON
Noon. Dia:Beacon
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Museum educators will discuss Kawara’s work and pieces on display via Zoom. Register at bit.ly/kawara-talk.
SAT 13
Emergence
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | 845-440-7584
baugallery.org
This annual juried show with works by artists from the region was curated by Samantha De Tillio.
ANIMALS & NATURE
SAT 6
Hudson River EagleFest
GARRISON
9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D, Garrison
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Register for two-hour slots to view eagles from the grounds overlooking the Hudson River and Constitution Marsh as part of the annual event organized by the Teatown Lake Reservation. Staff from the Constitution Marsh Audubon Center and volunteers from the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will be on hand to assist. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $6 ages 5 to 18, free for children under 5)
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 6
Seeing Sounds
BEACON
4 p.m. Compass Arts | compassarts.org
Students in grades 1 to 5 will make art while listening to music and learning about the visual representation of sound. Cost: Sliding scale
THURS 11
Katie the Catsitter
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Split Rock Books | splitrockbks.com
Colleen AF Venable and Stephanie Yue will read from and discuss their book during this Zoom event for children ages 7 or older.
SAT 13
Story Walk and Crafts
COLD SPRING
Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Enjoy a Valentine’s Day-themed story in the garden around the library and take home a craft to make later. Also SUN 14.
SAT 13
Outdoor Survival Skills
PATTERSON
10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
putnam.cce.cornell.edu
Children and teens ages 11 to 19 will learn mapping, orienteering, basic first aid and fire-building during this three-part, in-person class presented by the Cornell Cooperative Extension. Register by WED 10. Cost: $80 ($45 members)
SAT 13
Global Rhythms, Sounds and Songs
BEACON
4 p.m. Compass Arts
compassarts.org
Gwen Laster and Damon Banks, co-founders of Creative Strings Improvisers Ensemble, will lead this webinar for students in grades 6 to 12 with beats from around the world. Cost: Sliding scale
MUSIC
SAT 6
Attacca Quartet
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Vassar
music.vassar.edu/concerts/webcast
In this livestream from the Bardavon, the Grammy Award-winning group will perform Three Song Suite by Flying Lotus, String Quartet No. 3 by Chris Rogerson, and Three Essays by Caroline Shaw. After the concert, the group will talk about their work amid the pandemic.
SAT 6
Jeremy Schonfeld
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Schonfeld will perform Anthem: Songs of Life (and Death) in America in a livestream from the Howland. Cost: $15
WED 10
Carole King’s Tapestry
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
This anniversary tribute will feature performances created for the Bardavon by Dar Williams, Jill Sobule, Kate Pierson, Carly Simon and others. Watch at youtube.com/c/BardavonPresents/videos. Donations welcome.
CIVIC
MON 8
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
MON 8
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
TUES 9
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 10
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
THURS 11
Town Board
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com
