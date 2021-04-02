Ronald McCarroll (1953-2021)

Ronald Lee McCarroll, 68, of Cold Spring, died March 26 at his home surrounded by members of his loving.

He was born March 7, 1953, in the Bronx to the Edward and Joan (Petis) McCarroll. Ronald attended St. Dominic’s School in Blauvelt and graduated from Tappan Zee High School before becoming a paralegal for the U.S. Maritime Association. He had a deep devotion to helping people and a love of animals, his family said.

Ronald is survived by his sisters, Patricia McCarroll of Phoenix, Arizona, and Deborah McCarroll of Greensboro, Alabama; and a brother-in-law, Thomas Sansalone.

Funeral services will be private under the direction of Clinton Funeral Home in Cold Spring.

