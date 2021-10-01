Fall Cruises Return

Seastreak will again dock at Cold Spring

The Seastreak fall foliage cruises are returning to Cold Spring after a year-long hiatus caused by the pandemic shutdown.

The Cold Spring Village Board on Sept. 23 authorized Mayor Dave Merandy to sign an agreement with the cruise company for 2021. The first boats will arrive Saturday (Oct. 2) and Sunday (Oct. 3).

Beginning Oct. 8, cruises are scheduled for each Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 14. Passengers will be in Cold Spring from 10:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Friday boats will have up to 149 passengers and the weekend cruises will each have up to 400. Passengers must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination.

Because the door on one of the two public bathrooms at the foot of upper Main Street is broken, the village plans to install four portable toilets.

In 2019, the cruise line paid the village $22,500 in docking fees, revenue that was lost in 2020.