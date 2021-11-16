Fadde Elected to Village Board

Foley says she will appoint Joe Curto to her seat

Cathryn Fadde will return to the Cold Spring Village Board, based on unofficial vote counts of absentee ballots released by the Putnam County Board of Elections on Tuesday (Nov. 16).

Fadde, who owns Cathryn’s Tuscan Grill on Main Street, served on the board from 2014 to 2016. She led Jeff Phillips, a construction manager, on Election Night by 53 votes for the second of two open seats, with as many as 109 absentee ballots outstanding. After the BOE finished counting the 80 mailed ballots it received from Cold Spring by the Nov. 15 deadline, Fadde had extended her lead by 7 votes.

Mayor

Kathleen Foley 632 (66 percent)

Vinny Tamagna 320 (33 percent) 2 Trustees (2-year terms)

Eliza Starbuck 629 (47 percent)

Cathryn Fadde 387 (29 percent)

Jeff Phillips 327 (24 percent) 1 Trustee (1-year term)

Tweeps Phillips Woods 592 (66 percent)

Yaslyn Daniels 303 (34 percent) Unofficial results, including absentees

She will join the five-member Village Board on Dec. 6, along with a new mayor, Kathleen Foley; Tweeps Phillips Woods, who will finish the second year of a 2-year term vacated by Heidi Bender after being appointed this year to the seat; and Eliza Starbuck, who received 47 percent of the vote in the three-way race for two full-term seats.

As mayor, Foley will appoint a member to complete the second year of her trustee term. She said in a statement on Tuesday that she planned to name Joe Curto, a former Haldane school board president who owns and operates the Yonkers Tennis Center, to her seat once she takes office.

“I asked Joe to join us because he brings a wealth of community and leadership experience that will complement the new configuration of the Village Board nicely,” Foley said in a statement. “With decades of experience in business, finance, property management, and organizational administration, he provides the kind of knowledge we need to support balanced budgets, infrastructure projects, and our village’s general operation.”

Curto said in a statement: “In my conversations with Kathleen, it was obvious she has a vision and the plan to execute that vision. That excited me to get back in public service. In my years of serving on boards, what always succeeded was a leadership team working together, recognizing and motivating staff, and bringing our constituents along for the ride.”