Putnam Valley Donates Land

Adds 28 acres to Granite Mountain

Putnam Valley has donated 28 acres to expand the Granite Mountain Preserve, the Hudson Highlands Land Trust said on Feb. 18.

The land trust said it will assess the 28 acres — as well as 91 acres it manages adjacent to the preserve that are owned by Putnam County — for trail opportunities and connections.

The Granite Mountain Preserve was created in 2017 when the land trust purchased three parcels containing 358 acres. It grew to 400 acres in 2018.