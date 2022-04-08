Letter: Fjord Trail

The recent public meeting about the Fjord Trail (aka, “Highline-on-Hudson”) at the Philipstown Town Hall raised serious practical concerns (Fjord Trail Plan Draws Praise and Concern, March 25).

The project lacks proper pro forma environmental and traffic studies that would have otherwise quickly derailed this fantasy. Traffic already inundates Cold Spring from spring through fall, to the extent that streets and sidewalks are snarled and impassable for entire weekends. The notion of drawing more traffic and redirecting it to the lower village is untenable, as the area already lacks parking and sidewalks.

The addition of 400 parking spots and creation of several parking lots alarms locals and first responders who depend on these single-lane, Revolutionary War-era carriage roads for reasonable conveyance. The promise of additional armies of tourists and hikers will be resented by all residents, excepting shopkeepers.

The Fjord team never consulted with the village regarding its expansion of the plan to include a river walkway thru Dockside to Little Stony Point. The function of the walkway is to divert foot traffic from heading north on Fair Street. This part of the project seems most ill-conceived and superfluous, and offers no benefit to the community other than to saddle our emergency responders.

Understand that adding an unnecessary and unwanted amenity that could exacerbate our already severely strained resources will change the fabric of the community forever. Before the Fjord megaproject loomed, weren’t we all discussing ideas for how to decompress the onslaught, not exacerbate it?

I am confident the new Foley administration in Cold Spring, and other local governments, will not endorse the plan, and seek to abolish it. As a resident, attend the meetings as I did, and don’t be afraid to voice your concerns, regardless of what any Philipstown or other official says.

Derek Graham, Cold Spring