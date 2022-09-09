Trooper Pulls Man from Fishkill Pond (Video)

The New York State Police this week released the body camera footage taken by a trooper as he rescued a man on Aug. 17 who had driven his car into a pond at the Westage Business Center on Route 9 in Fishkill just north of Interstate 84.

When Trooper Francis Rush arrived on the scene, he was told someone had driven a car into the pond and was submerged in 15 feet of water. The officer dove into the water, swam to the victim, who was unconscious, and pulled him to shore. The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, apparently suffered a medical emergency, police said.