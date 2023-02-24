Partial Breakneck Ridge Trail Closure to Begin March 1

Trailhead to be moved in first phase of Fjord Trail
The first section of the Breakneck Ridge trail — from the tunnel to the flagpole — will be closed beginning March 1 so that initial work can begin on what will eventually become the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail, a 7.5-mile linear park connecting Cold Spring and Beacon.
Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail Inc., a Scenic Hudson organization that is overseeing the Fjord Trail construction, said the project is being designed to manage crowds along Route 9D and among the trails of Hudson Highlands State Park, particularly Breakneck Ridge.
The first phase of the Fjord Trail, which is scheduled to be finished by July 1, will move the Breakneck trailhead off Route 9D and farther toward the Hudson River, where parking lots are planned.
The work requires the construction of a new structure for trail stewards and trail repair, the closing of unauthorized “social trails” created by hikers who go off-route and the creation of a set of stone steps that will lead up to the first major ascent.
Although the first section of the Breakneck Trail will be closed, the upper portions of the climb will remain accessible via the recently built Nimham Trail, which connects Breakneck’s first summit to the Wilkinson Memorial Trail.
The first major construction phase of the Fjord Trail, known as the Breakneck Bridge & Connector, is scheduled to begin next winter and projected to be completed by the end of 2025.
This phase will include the construction of a shared-use trail parallel to Route 9D from the Metro-North train station at Breakneck Ridge to the newly positioned trailhead, new parking areas, ADA-compliant restrooms, an ADA-compliant bridge over the train tracks and the replanting of native species. The full project is scheduled for completion by 2030.
Having read The Current’s fine reporting on the looming disaster of this trail along the shoreline of the Hudson, I tried to do some further online research. Going to the HHFT site, one is greeted with a lot of whitespace, no plans, no architectural renderings. The same is true for Scenic Hudson.
These developers (Scenic Hudson has long abandoned preserving the Hudson Valley in favor of developing it) are following the 21st-century political mantra of keeping the public in the dark except when it (a) serves their own purposes; or, (b) they can make good use of ill-intended, misleading and self-serving propaganda.
Having serendipitously met a state parks department official at Dockside on early Saturday morning, we discussed the project. His final remarks were, to the effect, this thing is not going to happen for years, if ever. This casual comment is the best news this reader has heard regarding this destructive project since it became the buzz of the villages.
If they continue on the path of making Dockside more accessible to outside areas, then the day will likely come when we may see Dockside, and likely the entire village, beset by migrations from the now wide-open northern border and ease of access from the south. People move to our area to enjoy our unique and historic features, and we support these through our taxes and often volunteerism. Cold Spring, Nelsonville and Philipstown in general are unique in that they still reflect something of a way of life that was, perhaps, more pleasant than that “enjoyed” elsewhere. To sell this out to developers seeking to create an unnatural amusement area of questionable — perhaps political — motivation is an unforgiveable travesty.
There are a number of documents available for review on the HHFT site, including the Master Plan and environmental scoping documents.
Breakneck Ridge is one of the great draws of the Hudson Highlands. Unfortunately, it stresses the resources of the park and emergency services, and impacts Cold Spring’s quality of life. The future Fjord Trail along the river will make a bad situation worse.
But this story can have a happy ending. With electronic ticket reservations, we could control visitation to a level that preserves our natural environment and allows even the locals to enjoy our premier trails. This system is used in parks across the country
Next time you see a village, town or park official, ask them why we haven’t tried electronic ticketing for Breakneck Ridge. It’s a 21st-century solution to an increasingly damaging problem.