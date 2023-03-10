Grassroots Group Wants Shorter Fjord Trail

Pushes for Cold Spring-to-Breakneck path to be dropped

A newly formed grassroots organization called Protect the Highlands wants the southmost portion of the proposed Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail to begin and end at Breakneck Ridge, rather than Dockside Park in Cold Spring.

The plans for the Fjord Trail call for a “linear park” stretching 7.5 miles between Cold Spring and the Beacon riverfront. A section of the Breakneck Ridge trail was closed on March 1 so that initial work could begin; a pedestrian bridge over the Metro-North tracks at Breakneck is scheduled to be completed by late 2025 and the entire project finished by 2030.

Dave Merandy, a former Cold Spring mayor, said Protect the Highlands began to coalesce when he convened an informal gathering of about 20 people to discuss what they see as the trail’s potential negative impact on the village.

“Our goal is to get as much of a groundswell as we can and increase our membership to a point where we can’t be ignored,” said Merandy, who is acting as a spokesperson for the group because it does not yet have formal leadership. “One of our goals is to have a public forum, put on by HHFT or whomever, so everyone can hear all concerns and understand more about what is being planned.”

Amy Kacala, the executive director of the Fjord Trail, which is part of Scenic Hudson, said eliminating the section between Cold Spring and Breakneck would be a “worst-case scenario for the village.”

“You’re getting potentially more visitation,” she said. “And you’ve just stopped any investment, infrastructure, staffing, bathrooms and all the things planned that are called for by locals for visitation management, to reduce the impacts of visitation on the community. You’ve just turned your back on all of that investment and visitation management for the village. Yet, you’re still going to contend with additional visitation.”

She noted that the Fjord Trail originated from a need to get hikers and pedestrians safely out of the village without having to walk along Route 9D. “People in the village and Philipstown were concerned for people’s safety and saw that something was going to happen if we don’t take action,” she said. “This is a visitation-management project to get people quickly, and with minimal impacts to the village, out from the train station, if that’s how they’re arriving, and onto the walkway.”

Kacala said that the project has held 14 public forums, and while she wouldn’t rule out the possibility of an “open Q&A” she said that she has reached out to Protect the Highlands three times in order to “listen to them directly if they still feel that they’re being unheard,” but has not heard back.

Merandy said the chief concern of the group’s members is how the Fjord Trail will affect life in Cold Spring. It has been estimated the trail will attract as many as 500,000 visitors annually. Merandy noted that the Walkway Over the Hudson in Poughkeepsie was expected to attract 150,000 to 200,000 visitors per year and now attracts up to 600,000.

“Right now, we have hikers, energetic people who want to climb the mountains,” he said. “The Fjord Trail will attract a whole new group, people who want to walk on a flatter, less-strenuous surface, like those who use the Walkway Over the Hudson.”

Merandy said the pandemic’s impact on the village, with more people wanting to be outdoors, provided insight into what the village can expect if the Fjord Trail is completed as planned.

“Traffic alone is a huge concern; it’s already backing up farther and farther,” he said. “People are going to come in cars, not by train; the village is one way in and one way out, and HHFT can’t mitigate traffic using shuttles.”

Even Seastreak cruises that bring 400 visitors at a time to Cold Spring put a burden on village infrastructure, he said. “And they’re not in cars; you can control them.”

He added that when the idea of starting the Fjord Trail at Little Stony Point just north of Cold Spring, rather than Breakneck, was discussed at one of the first Protect the Highlands meetings, there was general agreement it would not reduce traffic congestion in the village.

The Protect the Highlands website at protectthehighlands.org lists nearly 80 supporters, several of whom, in addition to Merandy, have held elected office. They include Michael Bowman, a former Nelsonville mayor and Cold Spring trustee, and former Cold Spring Trustees Joe Curto, Stephanie Hawkins, Gordon Robertson and Steve Voloto.

Cold Spring Mayor Kathleen Foley said she is aware of the group but that it has not formally communicated with the village. Speaking more broadly, she said that with the proposed scale of the Fjord Trail, advocacy on behalf of village needs is critical because Cold Spring will be affected more than any other municipality.

“All voices should be heard, both in support of and critical of the project,” Foley said, adding that she hopes the state parks department, which is the lead agency on the project, and the Fjord Trail team “demonstrate true responsiveness to the concerns and needs of our community.”

Brian PJ Cronin contributed reporting.