329 now available in Putnam, Dutchess

Beginning today (March 24), residential, business and mobile phone customers in the 845 area code service area who request service or an additional line may be assigned a number with a 329 area code, the state announced.

The Public Service Commission approved the 329 code in 2022. The numbers will not be assigned until the remaining 845 numbers are exhausted. The 845 code covers Putnam, Dutchess and eight other counties.