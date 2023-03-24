What to Do With Hamilton Fish?

Garrison library reviewing founder’s Nazi sympathies

Anita Prentice, board chair of the Desmond-Fish Public Library, and Dede Farabaugh, its director, stopped at a table displaying a new collection.

Arranged in a semicircle, the book covers blared ominous titles: Black Mail, a history of franking, the system that allows elected officials to send free mail; Hitler’s American Friends: The Third Reich’s Supporters in the United States; and George Sylvester Viereck: German-American Propagandist.

The books, along with two dissertations, represent the first step in what may be a long process for the Garrison library: deciding how to respond to pro-Nazi sentiments attributed to Hamilton Fish III, the late U.S. House member who in 1980 founded the library with his third wife, Alice Curtis Desmond.

In October, Rachel Maddow devoted a segment of her MSNBC podcast series Ultra to Fish’s statements in support of the Nazis and the use of his franking privileges as a congressman to disseminate anti-war materials provided by Viereck, a U.S.-based Nazi propagandist seeking to keep the U.S. out of World War II.

This year, a subcommittee created by the 26-member Desmond-Fish board (which includes Hamilton Fish V, a grandson of Hamilton Fish III) has not only been researching the history of Fish’s relationship with Nazi Germany and generating ideas for public programs, but taking up the question of whether the library should be renamed.

“We don’t know what the end result will be, but it is something that has to be addressed,” said Farabaugh.

Both Farabaugh and Prentice said they were aware of Fish’s opposition to U.S. involvement in World War II but were surprised when some patrons alerted them to the content of Maddow’s podcast (msnbc.com).

Fish is the focus of the fifth part of the eight-part series, which is described by MSNBC as “the all-but-forgotten true story of good, old-fashioned American extremism getting supercharged by proximity to power.”

The library issued a statement that condemned “all anti-Jewish actions, statements and beliefs.” To investigate, at the board’s meeting in January trustees approved a resolution forming a subgroup of its Racial Equity and Social Justice Committee. The subgroup includes board members, staff and residents.

Library Statement: Hamilton Fish III and the Desmond-Fish Library The Desmond-Fish Public Library was founded in 1980 by Hamilton Fish III [1888-1991] and his wife, Alice Curtis Desmond. Fish represented the Hudson Valley in Congress from 1920 to 1945. Recent episodes of the podcast Ultra, hosted by Rachel Maddow, reported actions and statements in the late 1930s by Hamilton Fish III that were in support of Hitler and his regime. Fish’s congressional office distributed harmful antisemitic propaganda, and he made racist remarks against Jews. Fish spoke at a Nazi rally in New York where he strongly opposed U.S. involvement in World War II. The Wikipedia entry for Congressman Fish provides further detail on this chapter of his long life and political career. The morning after Pearl Harbor, Congressman Fish denounced the attack and expressed his support for Roosevelt’s Declaration of War. He also later signed a House resolution condemning Germany’s abhorrent treatment of Jews. Fish was defeated for re-election in 1944 and never held elected office again. As individuals and as an institution, all of us associated with the Desmond-Fish Public Library, including descendants of Hamilton Fish III, strongly condemn all anti-Jewish actions, statements and beliefs. As citizens of our community and stewards of the library, we are dedicated to working actively against racism, bias and discrimination in all forms. We are committed to learning about and growing from our history alongside the community. Questions and comments are welcome at all times. Those wishing to discuss this matter are invited to contact Library Director Dede Farabaugh at [email protected] or Board President Anita Prentice at [email protected].

Hamilton Fish V said that his grandfather’s experiences leading an all-Black regiment into combat during World War I influenced his opposition to U.S. involvement in World World II, and he denounced Maddow’s reporting.

“When you pick out one or two highlights, there’s a huge potential for getting it wrong,”’ he said. “For all of his extreme politics and behavior and his associations throughout his life, setting him up as a poster child for an antisemitic sympathetic Nazi is just not accurate.”

Hamilton Fish: A Guide Hamilton Fish (1808-1893)

Fish served in the U.S. House from 1843-1845, as New York’s lieutenant governor in 1848, as governor in 1849-1850, in the U.S. Senate from 1851-1857 and as secretary of state under President Ulysses S. Grant from 1869-1877. He died in Garrison at age 85 and is buried at St. Philip’s Church. Hamilton Fish II (1849-1936)

Fish was born in Albany while his father was governor of New York. He attended Columbia University and Columbia Law School and was elected to 12 terms in the state Assembly representing Putnam County. He was the assistant treasurer of the U.S. from 1903-1908 before serving in the U.S. House for a single term. He lived in Garrison and is buried at St. Philip’s Church. Hamilton Fish III (1888-1991)

Born in Garrison, Fish graduated in 1910 from Harvard, where he was an All-American football player. He served in the state Assembly from 1914-1916 representing Putnam County, and during World War I commanded a troop of Black enlisted men who became known as the Harlem Hellfighters. A Republican, Fish served in the U.S. House from 1920-1945. He lived to be 102 and is buried at St. Philip’s Church. Hamilton Fish IV (1926-1996)

Fish, a Republican, represented parts of the Hudson Valley for 13 terms in the U.S. House between 1969 and 1995. He graduated from Harvard in 1949 and attended the New York University School of Law. In 1974, as a member of the House Judiciary Committee, he voted in favor of the first two impeachment articles against President Richard Nixon. Fish was born and died in Washington, D.C. Hamilton Fish V (b. 1951)

Fish, who serves on the Desmond-Fish library board, is a Harvard graduate, former publisher of The Nation and The New Republic, and two-time Democratic candidate for Congress. He is currently editor and publisher of The Washington Spectator.

While Maddow’s podcast focused on Fish’s statements supporting Hitler’s regime and the franking scandal involving Viereck, the library found two dissertations devoted to his isolationist views that noted some of his contradictions.

For instance, while Fish in 1938 addressed a group of German Americans during a German Day rally at Madison Square Garden, in 1939 he spoke on behalf of the Non-Sectarian Anti-Nazi League and sponsored legislation banning Nazi-organized associations, clubs and military organizations.

He denounced Germany’s persecution of Jews, but once said that he preferred “the Hitler regime to any form of Bolshevism, with its class and religious hatred and avowal of world revolution.”

Fish faced allegations that he was antisemitic, a charge he always denied, and associated with people like Father Charles Coughlin, a Catholic priest who used his national radio show to make anti-Jewish statements. A group that supported U.S. intervention in World War II claimed in 1941 that Fish allowed his franking privileges to be used to mail antisemitic literature.

“We’ve heard from people who feel hurt and don’t want to come to the library if it has the name Hamilton Fish on it, and we’ve heard from people who feel differently,” said Prentice. “So, we need to have a process that can enable all those voices to be heard.”

What to Do With Audubon?

Three board members for the National Audubon Society quit after the organization voted this month to keep the name of John James Audubon (1785-1851), who enslaved people and held racist views. The vote capped a process that took more than a year and involved research on Audubon and survey responses from more than 2,300 people, according to the organization. The society outlines its namesake’s sins at audubon.org/content/john-james-audubon. Meanwhile, the board of the New York chapter voted on Monday (March 20) to drop Audubon and come up with new name that is more “inclusive and welcoming.” It will remain an affiliate of the national organization.

At the forefront of that process is the subcommittee. In addition to researching Fish’s history, its members have been generating ideas for programming and reviewing policies that other institutions, including colleges and museums, have for renaming buildings.

“Inevitably, there’s going to be people who are unhappy with the result whatever it is,” said Farabaugh. “But if we have a good process that is transparent and accessible, hopefully you can’t fault the outcome, even if you don’t agree.”

In the meantime, the library has postponed an exhibit it had planned at the Putnam History Museum about Nicholas Fish, Hamilton Fish III’s great-grandfather. Instead, it selected Jews Don’t Count, by David Baddiel, for a “community read” scheduled for April 18.

The Racial Equity and Social Justice Committee is contemplating other programs, including additional readings and panel discussions. Hamilton Fish V said he has stepped down as the committee’s co-chair.

“I’ve tried to pretty much stay on the sidelines and not make it any more awkward than it already is for the people in the institution who work every day there, and also for the board members, all of whom contribute immensely,” he said.