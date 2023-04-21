Haldane and Garrison Adopt Budgets

School district residents will vote May 16

The Haldane and Garrison school districts have adopted final budgets for the 2023-24 academic year to present to voters on May 16.

The Haldane board on Tuesday (April 18) approved $28.2 million in spending and a 1.96 percent property tax increase. That matches the tax cap calculated by the state for the district for 2023-24.

The budget includes funding for a class for as many as eight kindergarten, first- and second-graders with autism or similar needs ($166,000); a new special education teacher at the secondary level ($91,000); a French teacher ($91,000); and equipment to teach coding, robotics, design and engineering ($13,500).

Superintendent Philip Benante said the district benefited from a 25 percent increase in state aid, amounting to $719,509, and a 51 percent jump in state pre-K funding ($118,800).

There will be one seat on the ballot for the five-member school board, with incumbent Peggy Clements as the only candidate for her fourth, 3-year term.

Meanwhile, the Garrison school board adopted its $12.56 million budget last week. It includes a 3.3 percent property tax increase, matching its state cap for 2023-24.

The Garrison budget calls for the district to spend nearly $700,000 of its savings and make $220,000 in cuts, including changing the art teacher from full-time to part-time; eliminating the part-time Committee on Special Education chair and assigning those duties to the school psychologist; and dropping a bus from its contract fleet and adjusting routes to allow for one less driver, perhaps stopping service for any child who lives within 2 miles of the school.

There will be three candidates on the May 16 ballot — incumbent Jocelyn Apicello and newcomers Jennifer Harriton-Wilson and Dan Jasnow — for three vacancies on the seven-member board. The two candidates who receive the most votes will serve three-year terms, while the other candidate will complete the final year of the term of Madeline Julian, who resigned March 31.