Orange County Man Sues Over Beacon Mailbox

Says installation created conditions for fall

An Orange County man who says he tripped and fell while walking by a mailbox outside 240 Main St. in Beacon is suing the U.S. Postal Service in federal court.

Michael Regan said he fell on July 31, 2021, after stepping onto a sidewalk and an area where pavement bricks were removed to install the mailbox, according to a lawsuit filed May 5 in White Plains.

Regan said in court papers that the USPS has not responded to a claim he filed in October 2021. The lawsuit seeks compensation “in an amount commensurate with plaintiff’s injuries and damages.”