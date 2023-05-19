Around Town (Photos)

NEW HOME — The Community Action Partnership for Dutchess County celebrated the opening on May 11 of a development center at 31 Eliza St., in Beacon. The center offers services such as benefit assessments; family development support; food, prescription and emergency financial assistance; weatherization services; and tax preparation. (Photo provided)

NEW HOOPS — During a “participatory budgeting” exercise in December, Beacon High School student Dylan Howard (third from left) proposed new basketball rims and backboards for the court at Memorial Park. He is shown with Beacon High School Principal Corey Dwyer, teacher Erin Haddeland, Mayor Lee Kyriacou and Sean DeToro and Dave Way, who installed the equipment. (Photo provided)