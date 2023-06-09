Philipstown to End E-Vehicle Honor System

Also weighs more solar, approves fees for e-waste

Philipstown plans to replace the “honor boxes” at its e-vehicle chargers at Town Hall with equipment that requires payment.

Town Clerk Tara Percacciolo reported that drivers deposited $80 in the first month, but the monthly yield then fell to, at most, $30. At the Philipstown Town Board meeting on June 1, she and Supervisor John Van Tassel also noted that some drivers monopolize the chargers for hours, or even overnight.

Once the new chargers are in place, “nobody’s going to be getting a free ride any longer,” Van Tassel promised.

At the same time, the town plans to install two new pay-per-use chargers in the parking strip at Mayor’s Park in Cold Spring.

Martha Upton, the town’s Climate Smart program coordinator, noted that, since last fall, “something very surprising happened” and the cost of the equipment has dropped. That has been a boon for efforts to install the chargers, which are largely funded by grants from New York State and Central Hudson.

Solar panels

Van Tassel said Philipstown wants to install solar panels on more town government buildings, such as the Highway Department garage, and is weighing joining a network of municipalities that equip civic buildings with solar energy from a common facility, such as one in Marbletown, in Ulster County.

“It’s a no-brainer,” said Town Board Member Jason Angell.

Upton noted that Philipstown hopes to install a solar field at its former landfill on Lane Gate Road, the site of the recycling center.

If feasible, that and related projects will allow Philipstown to produce its own solar energy and sell it residents, as well as powering town facilities, Angell said.

Electronics recycling



The board on June 1 approved charging fees at the recycling center to residents who dispose of electronic waste. The fees are $1 for a keyboard, mouse or cellphone; $3 for electrical appliances such as microwaves or vacuums; $5 for DVD players, printers and scanners; $10 or $15 for computers; and $20 or $25 for televisions and computer monitors.

Residents must obtain permits from the town clerk before discarding electronic items. The recycling center is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Green award

Peggy Kurtz of Community Choice Administrators of New York presented the board with an Eco-Action Award, recognizing its support for community choice aggregation (CCA) and its climate resilience work; endorsement of stronger construction standards for energy efficiency; and adoption of a Complete Streets policy that focuses on pedestrians, bicyclists and public transit, among other initiatives.

“It’s not easy being green” and takes “genuine political leadership,” said Kurtz, who is the area coordinator for Joule Community Power, the company managing a revived Mid-Hudson CCA, which negotiates lower electricity prices and supports renewable energy.