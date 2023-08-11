Cold Spring Resident Sues Village

Seeks reversal of zoning code changes

A Rock Street resident has sued Cold Spring, asking a state judge to reverse the Village Board’s recent approval of zoning changes because of alleged illegal activity by the mayor and Village Board.

William Pugh filed the lawsuit in Carmel on Aug. 4, claiming that a change to the zoning of the former site of the Marathon Battery plant on Kemble Avenue from industrial to mixed use was illegal “spot zoning” to “benefit politically favored friends.”

Pugh made similar charges in public comments at Village Board meetings. He protested that an ad hoc committee created to recommend changes to the village code, which included Mayor Kathleen Foley, did not hold public meetings or keep minutes.

In the lawsuit, Pugh claims the rezoning decreased the value of his property by causing a “change of community character, as well as the socio-economic status of everything in the village” because of what he said would be a 10 percent increase in population due to new housing.

Pugh asked the judge to overturn the Village Board votes at a meeting held June 26, and for reimbursement of his legal fees. The village has 30 days to respond.