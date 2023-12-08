Q&A: Why is One Lane Always Closed on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge?

Q: Why is the right lane on the Newburgh-Beacon bridge usually closed, with a red “X” over the lane instead of a green arrow? ~George Gannsle, Nanuet

A: The right lane allows drivers to pull out of traffic in emergencies, said Chris Steber, a representative of the New York State Bridge Authority. These breakdown lanes also allow emergency vehicles to cross the bridge quickly. When traffic is unusually high, the Bridge Authority will sometimes open the lanes, he said.

Over the last few years, work being done on the bridge has required the closing of the left and center lanes, meaning the breakdown lane has been used for traffic, which may have caused confusion, Steber said. But that work is now complete.

