Fishkill Planning Board gives OK

The Fishkill Planning Board on Dec. 14 unanimously approved a site plan and special-use permit for Continental Commons, a hotel and shopping development planned for Route 9, opposite Home Depot near Interstate 84.

The project, first presented to the Planning Board by developer Domenic Broccoli in 2015, faced opposition from the Friends of the Fishkill Supply Depot and some members of the Fishkill Town Board. However, a state judge ruled last year that the Town Board had to approve extending a water and sewer district to reach the 10.5-acre site. Sewage and wastewater will be treated by Beacon’s plant.

The land was once part of the sprawling Fishkill Supply Depot, which Gen. George Washington established as a military base that stretched from northern Philipstown to the Village of Fishkill and present-day Beacon. It includes a cemetery that critics argued may contain Revolutionary War dead.