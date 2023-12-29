Fishkill Planning Board gives OK

The Fishkill Planning Board on Dec. 14 unanimously approved a site plan and special-use permit for Continental Commons, a hotel and shopping development planned for Route 9, opposite Home Depot near Interstate 84.

The project, first presented to the Planning Board by developer Domenic Broccoli in 2015, faced opposition from the Friends of the Fishkill Supply Depot and some members of the Fishkill Town Board. However, a state judge ruled last year that the Town Board had to approve extending a water and sewer district to reach the 10.5-acre site. Sewage and wastewater will be treated by Beacon’s plant.

The land was once part of the sprawling Fishkill Supply Depot, which Gen. George Washington established as a military base that stretched from northern Philipstown to the Village of Fishkill and present-day Beacon. It includes a cemetery that critics argued may contain Revolutionary War dead.

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.

Leave a comment

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.