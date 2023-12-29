Open to Philipstown residents ages 9 to 14

The Knights of Columbus, Loretto Council, No. 536, will host their annual free-throw contest at 6 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the Philipstown Recreation Center in Garrison for Philipstown residents who are 9 to 14 years old as of Jan. 1, 2024.

The winners in each division advance to the district competition. For an entry form, see bit.ly/536-free-throw or call Dan Dillon at 845-519-7769.